Defense Ministry orders heightened vigilance on martial law declaration
Published: 03 Dec. 2024, 23:49
Updated: 03 Dec. 2024, 23:50
The Ministry of National Defense [YONHAP]
The Korean Ministry of National Defense convened a meeting of top military commanders and issued directives to heighten emergency vigilance and reinforce the military's readiness posture across all branches after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law late Tuesday night.
BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]
]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
