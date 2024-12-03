South Korea's military to acquire 100 low-cost cardboard drones as it seeks to strengthen its capabilities
Published: 03 Dec. 2024, 16:45
SEO JI-EUN
South Korea's military is introducing cardboard drones, a low-cost yet advanced technology anticipated as a potential game-changer in modern warfare, in response to similar drones recently spotted at a North Korean weapons exhibition.
The South Korean military will finalize a procurement contract for the drones by the end of this year, according to the Ministry of National Defense Tuesday. About 100 units are expected to be delivered early next year and deployed to the Drone Operations Command.
Cardboard drones, made primarily from paper materials, are valued for their affordability and stealth capabilities. Each unit costs around 5 million won ($3,564) and is nearly invisible to radar due to the properties of its material, even without special treatment.
"We are working to strengthen our drone capabilities through various means, including domestic and international acquisitions," said Ministry of Defense spokesperson Jeon Ha-kyu during a regular press briefing on Tuesday.
"Drones are emerging as game-changers in modern warfare," emphasized Jeon, adding that the military is committed to complementing its capabilities.
The military plans to use the cardboard drones primarily for reconnaissance missions, while exploring the potential for suicide attack operations, either through additional development or direct procurement, according to local media reports.
The technology has proven its effectiveness on the modern battlefield.
In August 2023, Ukraine’s Security Service used Australian-made cardboard drones to attack a Russian airbase in Kursk, damaging five fighter jets, missile launchers, part of an S-300 air defense system and more.
North Korea also appears to be rapidly advancing its drone technology, with an emphasis on cardboard dones.
At the “National Defense Development-2024” exhibition held in November, drones resembling cardboard models were displayed. One model, revealed without any camouflage, featured wings and a fuselage held together by rubber bands — a design commonly associated with cardboard drones.
During the exhibition, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un highlighted the growing importance of drone technology in military strategy.
"The competition for using drones as the main means of military capabilities by introducing innovative technology is being accelerated in the world," Kim was quoted as saying according to Rodong Sinmun's English-language report. Noting their low production cost, simple manufacturing process and ever-expanding use in military activities," and called for the mass production of suicide drones.
Ahead of the exhibition, North Korean state media released footage showing a drone believed to be made of cardboard destroying a BMW vehicle in a test strike.
South Korea’s adoption of cardboard drones is seen as a direct response to countering North Korea's potential threats and establishing a comparable technological edge in drone warfare.
