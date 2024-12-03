60 North Korean ballistic missiles used against Ukraine: Kyiv intel
Russia has likely used at least 60 ballistic missiles provided by North Korea in its war against Ukraine, Ukrainian intelligence revealed, amid growing concerns over the further cementing of a military alliance between Moscow and Pyongyang.
Although the KN-23 ballistic missiles supplied to Russia have limited accuracy due to outdated manufacturing technologies, they still pose a "serious danger" to Ukraine, Andrii Chernyak, spokesperson for Ukraine's Defense Intelligence, said in an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty on Monday.
The KN-23s and KN-24s are tactical guided weapons produced in North Korea, comparable to Russia's Iskander-M and the U.S. Army Tactical Missile System, respectively. In North Korea, they are known as the Hwasong-11 series.
During the war, Russia has reportedly lost over 400 of its multiple-launch rocket vehicles, prompting efforts to strengthen its artillery forces. Reports suggest that North Korea recently delivered 100 heavy artillery units to Russia, including M1989 170-millimeter self-propelled howitzers and M1991 240-millimeter rocket launchers. These weapons are in addition to over 100 KN-23 and KN-24 ballistic missiles.
Discussions of a potential cease-fire gain traction as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump heads back to the White House in January, yet reports suggest Russian officials remain skeptical.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticized the idea during a meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in Moscow on Monday saying, "We are concerned about what we are now hearing, more and more often lately, in the West ... they are starting to talk about a cease-fire as a means of giving Ukraine a break and giving themselves the opportunity to pump this Ukraine again with modern long-range weapons.
"This is certainly not the way to peace," he added.
“[Trump’s recently nominated special envoy for the conflict, Keith Kellogg] comes to Moscow with his plan, we take it and then tell him to screw himself, because we don’t like any of it,” said Konstantin Malofeyev, a Russian tycoon known to be a close Putin ally.
Malofeyev argued that for peace talks to be constructive, the United States would need to reverse its stance on long-range weapons, remove Vlodomyr Zelensky from power and recognize Ukraine as part of Russia's "core interests." Additionally, he suggested that discussions must address other global issues, including conflicts in the Middle East and Russia’s alliance with China, to achieve a lasting resolution, according to the Financial Times.
On Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced $725 million in additional military aid for Ukraine, which includes missiles, ammunition and anti-personnel mines and aims to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities before President Joe Biden’s administration leaves office in January. This marks a significant increase in the use of the Presidential Drawdown Authority, which allows the United States to allocate existing weapon stocks to allies during emergencies.
Similarly, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged 650 million euros ($684 million) in military aid to Ukraine during an unannounced visit to Kyiv. The aid is expected to be delivered by the end of the year.
