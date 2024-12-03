 Korea and UN regional development body discuss stronger cooperation
Published: 03 Dec. 2024, 11:12
Kim Ji-hee, left, director-general for the Korean foreign ministry's international economics affair, and Adnan Aliani, director of strategy and programme management division of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, pose for a photo ahead of their annual consultative meeting in Bangkok on Monday. [MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS]

 
Korea and a UN regional development body discussed ways of stronger cooperation Monday to promote the economic and social development of the Asia-Pacific region, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
 
The ministry and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific held an annual consultative meeting in Bangkok earlier in the day to assess their joint project meant to nurture sustainable development of the region and to discuss new programs.
 

Adnan Aliani, director of strategy and programme management division of the organization, expressed gratitude for Korea's role as its key partner and proposed stronger cooperation.
 
The two sides adopted a revision to a strategic cooperation document, which stipulates their priorities in leading projects, according to the ministry.
 

