Cold wave hits Korea as temperatures plunge below zero
Published: 03 Dec. 2024, 11:31
In Incheon, the morning low fell by 10 degrees Celsius (18 degrees Fahrenheit), reaching minus 2.1 degrees, prompting the issuance of cold wave advisories in the region.
A cold wave advisory is issued when the morning low is expected to remain at minus 12 degrees Celsius or lower for at least two consecutive days, or when the morning low is expected to drop by more than 10 degrees Celsius from the previous day to 3 degrees Celsius or lower.
In Imnam-myeon, Cheolwon County, Gangwon, morning lows dropped to minus 8.8 degrees, making it the coldest spot in the nation. Paju, Gyeonggi, saw temperatures fall to minus 6 degrees, while Seoul recorded minus 2.4 degrees.
The cold winds are causing wind chill temperatures to feel more than 3 degrees lower than the actual temperature.
Snow is expected to fall in the central and inland North Jeolla regions tonight, with about 1 centimeter (0.4 inches) of snow anticipated in Chungcheong, North Jeolla, and southern Gyeonggi regions. However, with subzero temperatures, the snow could freeze, raising concerns about icy road accidents.
Other parts of the central inland region may experience light snow or drizzle, with a high possibility of black ice forming on the roads, requiring extra caution.
This cold spell will continue through Wednesday, with temperatures remaining between minus 6 and 3 degrees, though the cold winds will subside and temperatures will return to seasonal averages by Thursday. However, another cold snap is expected around the weekend.
The Korea Meteorological Administration has warned of significant temperature fluctuations in the coming days and advised people to take precautions to protect their health.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
