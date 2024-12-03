North Chungcheong eyes custom visa program to attract students
Published: 03 Dec. 2024, 15:14
-
- LEE TAE-HEE
- [email protected]
North Chungcheong announced Tuesday its plan to apply for the newly proposed local government-designed visa program, aiming to ease visa requirements for student applicants in the province.
The Ministry of Justice will pilot the program in 2025 and 2026, allowing regional governments to establish tailored guidelines for the D-2 student visa and E-7 work visa. The initiative, announced Monday, seeks to address regional labor and demographic challenges.
If approved, North Chungcheong intends to focus on modifying student visa requirements for applicants attending universities in the province. Proposed changes include lowering the minimum bank balance requirement and easing part-time work restrictions.
Currently, student visa applicants for universities outside the greater Seoul area must show proof of a bank balance of at least 16 million won ($11,400). While part-time work is permitted, students are restricted from jobs in fields such as manufacturing, private tutoring and delivery services.
The Justice Ministry has outlined certain conditions that must remain unchanged under the program. For the D-2 visa, applicants must still be enrolled in full-time degree programs. Any adjustments should ensure students can focus on their studies while improving their career prospects postgraduation.
Regarding the E-7 work visa, local governments cannot modify the specific job categories eligible under the visa. However, requirements for education, work experience and income thresholds can be adjusted.
Applications for the pilot program will be open until February, with the Justice Ministry selecting participating regions in March 2025. The two-year program will include annual evaluations to assess its effectiveness in helping visa holders integrate. Regions with high performance scores may be granted greater flexibility in visa requirements and increased quotas for other visa categories.
North Chungcheong also announced plans to form a consultative group with local universities and businesses to create more opportunities for student visa holders.
"Establishing a student visa tailored to our province, a longstanding goal, has gained momentum thanks to the Justice Ministry's pilot program," said Oh Se-hwa, head of North Chungcheong's Foreigner Policy Promotion Group. "As the first province to propose such an initiative, we will strive to develop policies that address the low birthrate and stimulate the local economy."
BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)