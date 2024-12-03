Seoul High Court accepts Yonsei University appeal, validating results of leaked entrance exam
Published: 03 Dec. 2024, 19:02
- LEE SOO-JUNG
- [email protected]
The Seoul High Court on Tuesday accepted an appeal raised by Yonsei University, the making results of the leaked entrance exam valid.
The appellate court’s acceptance nullifies an approved injunction by the lower court, which suspended an announcement of entrance exam results for the natural science track for the 2025 academic year.
Yonsei University filed an appeal after the Seoul Western District Court accepted an injunction from exam takers and their parents on Nov. 15.
The appellate court said, “Private universities hold discretion in judging applicants’ qualifications to be accepted or to be rejected and admissions process.”
“Even if there was poor management in the process of conducting essay exams for admissions, the university’s autonomy must be recognized unless it severely damages fairness in the admission process,” the court added.
The court added that the “leakage did not materially harm the fairness considering average grades and the university’s action of distributing and collecting exam papers.”
BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
