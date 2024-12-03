 Yonsei students head to Sweden to celebrate Han Kang’s Nobel Prize win
Yonsei students head to Sweden to celebrate Han Kang’s Nobel Prize win

Published: 03 Dec. 2024, 18:24 Updated: 03 Dec. 2024, 18:33
Han Kang delivers speech in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 17. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Yonsei University students will embark on a trip to Sweden this Thursday to celebrate alumna Han Kang, who will become the first Asian woman to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature in Stockholm next week.
 
Yonsei University hosted a kickoff ceremony on Tuesday for the student delegation participating in the trip. The 12-member group includes the university’s student body president, the president of the Korean Language and Literature Department and representatives from the school press.  
 

The students will take part in various Nobel Week events — including exhibitions, lectures and readings by laureates — scheduled from Friday to Dec. 12.
 
Nobel laureate Han Kang is set to deliver a lecture at the Nobel Museum on Friday morning and will participate in a reading event at the Royal Dramatic Theatre on Dec. 12, where she will converse with translator and journalist Yukiko Duke.  
 
The Nobel Prize ceremony will take place at the Stockholm Concert Hall on Dec. 10. However, students are unlikely to attend the event due to limited seating.
 
Han enrolled in Yonsei University's Department of Korean Literature in 1989, graduating with a bachelor's degree in 1993.

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
