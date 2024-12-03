U.S. affirms North Korean troops fighting in Ukraine are legitimate targets

A U.S. State Department spokesperson reiterated Monday that North Korean troops in combat against Ukrainian forces are "legitimate" targets, amid news reports about troop casualties on the battlefield.Matthew Miller, the spokesperson, made the remarks as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said in an interview with Japan's Kyodo news agency that North Korean troops, who were deployed to western Russia, have been killed or injured during fighting."We have been very clear that any North Korean soldier that was introduced out of the battlefield is, of course, a legitimate target," Miller told a press briefing.Asked if the United States has any information on the number of North Korean casualties, Miller said it does not. He also repeated that upward of around 11,000 North Korean troops have been deployed to Russia's western front-line Kursk region.The spokesperson underscored the need for China to "do more" when it comes to Russia's war in Ukraine and its military cooperation with North Korea."We continue to think that they need to do more," he said."We have been quite clear with them in our engagements that the actions that Russia has taken both to invade Ukraine, but also to strengthen its security partnership with North Korea ... are destabilizing to the region and ought to be things that China should be concerned with, and that they ought to do more to express that concern."Yonhap