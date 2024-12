Guards bar DP lawmakers from National Assembly building after Yoon declares martial law

The liberal Democratic Party (DP) ordered its lawmakers to urgently gather at the National Assembly on Tuesday late evening after the conservative People Power Party-aligned President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law. Parliamentary patrol guards are reportedly blocking lawmakers from entering the compound.DP leader Lee Jae-myung asked his colleagues "to safeguard collapsing democracy and gather at the National Assembly."Lee also said the parliament should vote to lift the measure. He also noted a possibility of arresting lawmakers via military force during a live broadcast on his way to Yeouido, broadcaster YTN reported.The DP said it had called all lawmakers of the party to arrive at the parliament building in Yeouido, western Seoul, according to The Economist Korea.BY LEE SOO-JUNG [ [email protected]