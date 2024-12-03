Guards bar DP lawmakers from National Assembly building after Yoon declares martial law
Published: 03 Dec. 2024, 23:05 Updated: 03 Dec. 2024, 23:45
- LEE SOO-JUNG
DP leader Lee Jae-myung asked his colleagues "to safeguard collapsing democracy and gather at the National Assembly."
Lee also said the parliament should vote to lift the measure. He also noted a possibility of arresting lawmakers via military force during a live broadcast on his way to Yeouido, broadcaster YTN reported.
The DP said it had called all lawmakers of the party to arrive at the parliament building in Yeouido, western Seoul, according to The Economist Korea.
Update, Dec. 2: Added details about entrance to parliament and Lee Jae-myung's remarks.
