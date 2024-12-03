Emergency martial law threatens entertainment industry
Published: 03 Dec. 2024, 23:44 Updated: 03 Dec. 2024, 23:53
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
A red alert rang throughout the entertainment industry after President Yoon Suk-yeol declared emergency martial law in the country on Tuesday night.
"We're keeping a close eye on whether we would have to cancel our planned events," a source from a major entertainment company told the Korea JoongAng Daily on condition of anonymity.
The right to assembly and demonstration have been restricted under the declaration.
"The ban against assemblies is probably restricted to political rallies, but we're still taking a cautious stance. We'll see how other companies react," the source said.
President Yoon declared emergency martial law against "antistate forces" on Tuesday night.
No entertainment company had issued an official statement as of Tuesday night.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
