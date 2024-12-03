 Korea under emergency martial law — what does it mean?
Published: 03 Dec. 2024, 23:05 Updated: 03 Dec. 2024, 23:19
A mass of protesters gathered in front of Seoul Square on May 15, 1980, which became the catalyst for one of the ten martial laws declared in Korean history. [JOONGANG PHOTO]

President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law Tuesday night, replacing civilian government with military rule and suspending civilian legal processes for military powers.
 
This is the first time in 44 years that martial law has been declared in Korea. 
 
Article 77 of the constitution of Korea states that the president may declare martial law in response to war, incidents or other national emergencies.
 
Martial law is divided into two types; emergency martial law and security martial law.
 
When emergency martial law is declared, measures such as restricting the freedom of speech, publication, assembly and association, special changes to the authority of governments or courts and a warrant system in accordance with the provisions of related laws are made possible.
 
If declaring martial law, the president must notify the National Assembly without delay, and when the National Assembly requests the lifting of martial law with the consent of a majority of its members, the president must lift it.
 
Martial law has been declared a total of 10 times in Korea's history, beginning Aug. 15 1948 when the republic was established. Cases include the Yeosu-Suncheon Rebellion and the 1950-53 Korean War.
 
After the 1960s, martial law was declared several times as a means to quell political chaos. It was often abused when the ruling party tried to hold onto power through constitutional amendments.
 
 
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
