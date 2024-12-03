 Korean President Yoon declares emergency martial law
Korean President Yoon declares emergency martial law

Published: 03 Dec. 2024, 22:36 Updated: 03 Dec. 2024, 22:50
 
Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks in an unannounced press conference at the Yongsan presidential office in central Seoul Tuesday night. [YONHAP]

Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law against "antistate forces" Tuesday night in an unannounced press conference.
 
“I declare martial law to protect the Republic of Korea from the threats of North Korean Communist forces, to immediately eradicate the unscrupulous pro-Pyonygang antistate forces that pillage the freedom and happiness of our people and to protect free constitutional order,” Yoon said in an emergency press conference at the Yongsan presidential office in Seoul.  
 
“Through emergency martial law, we will rebuild and protect the free Republic of Korea, which is falling into ruin.”
 
Yoon vowed to “eradicate such antistate forces and the culprits of the country’s ruin who have committed evil acts up until now.”
 
He said the move will “guarantee the people’s freedom, safety and national sustainability from the actions of antistate forces seeking to overthrow the system,” calling it an “inevitable” measure.  
 
Yoon added, “The declaration of martial law will cause some inconveniences to good citizens who believed in and followed the constitutional values of free people, but we will focus on minimizing such inconveniences.”  
 
 

BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
