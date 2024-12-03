 Martial law commander named as Korea under first declaration in 44 years
Martial law commander named as Korea under first declaration in 44 years

Published: 03 Dec. 2024, 23:44 Updated: 03 Dec. 2024, 23:50
Army chief Park An-su saltues the flag during a state audit seseion on Oct. 17. [YONHAP]

Army chief Park An-su was named martial law commander Tuesday night, approximately an hour after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law for the first time in 44 years.
 
From Tuesday, activities related to the National Assembly and political parties are banned, Park said in a martial law declaration.
 
All political activities including association and protests are also banned according to the declaration, and all news media and publications will be under the control of martial law.
 
"Any act that denies or attempts to overthrow the liberal democratic system is prohibited, and fake news, the manipulation of public opinion and false propaganda are banned," the declaration continued.
 
Anyone violating martial law can be arrested without a warrant, the declaration said.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
