 'Martial law is wrong': Han Dong-hoon pledges to stop Yoon Suk Yeol
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 03 Dec. 2024, 22:54 Updated: 03 Dec. 2024, 23:46
People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon [JOONGANG ILBO]

The president's martial law declaration is "wrong," People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon said Tuesday night, following Yoon Suk Yeol's briefing.
 
"The president's martial law declaration is wrong. We will stop it along with the people," Han said.
 

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
