'Martial law is wrong': Han Dong-hoon pledges to stop Yoon Suk Yeol

The president's martial law declaration is "wrong," People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon said Tuesday night, following Yoon Suk Yeol's briefing."The president's martial law declaration is wrong. We will stop it along with the people," Han said.BY YOON SO-YEON [ [email protected]