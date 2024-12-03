역대 11월 중 가장 많은 눈 쌓인 서울… 전국에 사상자, 정전 잇따라
Published: 03 Dec. 2024, 13:36
Deaths, injuries, blackouts reported nationwide as heaviest November snow in over 100 years hits Seoul
역대 11월 중 가장 많은 눈 쌓인 서울… 전국에 사상자, 정전 잇따라
Thursday, November 28, 2024
At least three people were killed, multiple injuries and power outages were reported, and over 100 flights were canceled on Wednesday after a heavy snowstorm pelted the nation.
power outage: 정전
snowstorm: 폭설, 눈보라
pelt: 던지다, 쏟아지다
수요일 (11월 27일) 전국에서 폭설이 쏟아지면서 최소 3명이 사망하고 부상자와 정전이 속출하는 한편 항공기 100편 이상이 결항했다.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said more than 24 centimeters (9.44 inches) of snow had battered Seoul and Gangwon as of 4 p.m. Gyeonggi received 22 centimeters of snow, and 14 centimeters of snow hit Incheon. Other provinces and Jeju Island had gotten 2.8 to 20.1 centimeters of snow.
batter: 두드리다, 때리다
기상청에 따르면 서울과 강원에선 오후 4시까지 24 ㎝ 이상의 눈이 내렸고, 경기엔 22 ㎝, 인천엔 14 ㎝가 쌓였다. 제주를 포함, 전국 대부분 지역에서 2.8~20.1 ㎝의 눈이 내렸다.
The capital had received over 16 centimeters of snow as of 8 a.m., the city’s highest daily snow accumulation in November since modern meteorological observation began in 1907.
highest: 최고치, 가장 높은
meteorological observation: 기상관측
이날 오전 8시까지 서울에 16 ㎝가 넘는 눈이 쌓여 1907년 근대 기상관측 시작 이래 11월 적설 최고치를 기록했다.
In Gangwon, pummeled by over 21.8 centimeters of snow, an 81-year-old passenger died after five vehicles collided on an expressway at around 6:40 a.m. Two other drivers were severely injured, and four passengers received minor injuries.
pummel: 퍼붓다, 때리다
collide: 추돌하다, 부딪치다
passenger: 승객
강원에 21.8 ㎝의 폭설이 내리면서 오전 6시 40분께 고속도로에서 차량 5대 연쇄 추돌 사고로 81세 승객이 숨졌다. 운전자 2명은 크게 다치고, 다른 차에 타고 있던 운전자 등 4명은 경상을 입었다.
On the same day, a 78-year-old man died after his garage collapsed while he was removing snow from its roof at around 8:40 a.m. in Yangpyeong County in Gyeonggi.
collapse: 붕괴되다
같은날 오전 8시40분쯤 경기도 양평군의 한 농가에선 차고지 지붕에 쌓인 눈을 치우던 중 붕괴 사고가 일어나 78세 남성이 목숨을 잃었다.
Over hundreds of households in Seongbuk District in northern Seoul were affected by an electricity blackout after a tree bent under piled-up snow and hit electricity wires at around 5:30 a.m. Another 230 households in Gyeonggi's Gwangju experienced power outage after a utility pole collapsed and cut the electricity supply, the Korea Electric Power Corporation said Wednesday.
pile up: 쌓이다
household: 가구
blackout: 정전
utility pole: 전신주, 전봇대
오전 5시 30분께 서울 성북구 성북동에 많은 눈이 쌓이면서 무거워진 가로수가 쓰러져 전선을 덮치면서 정전이 발생해 100 가구 이상이 불편을 겪었다. 이날 한국전력에 따르면 경기 광주시 일부 지역에서도 전봇대가 쓰러지면서 인근 약 230가구에 전기 공급이 중단됐다.
A total of 146 international and domestic flights had been canceled nationwide: 71 at Incheon International Airport as of 5 p.m. and 31 at Gimpo International Airport, 27 at Jeju International Airport, eight at Gimhae International Airport, two at Gwangju, Gunsan and Wonju airports, and one flight each from Ulsan and Yeosu airports as of 4 p.m., according to Incheon International Airport Corporation and Korea Airports Corporation.
domestic flight: 국내선
이날 국제선과 국내선 항공기 총 146편이 결항됐다. 인천국제공항공사와 한국공항공사에 따르면 오후 5시 기준 인천 71편, 김포 31 편, 제주 27편, 김해 8편, 오후 4시 기준 광주, 군산, 원주에서 각각 2편씩, 울산, 여수 각각 1편씩 결항됐다.
WRITTEN BY LEE SOO-JUNG AND TRANSLATED BY SARAH KIM [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
