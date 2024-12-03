 38 Vietnamese tourists go missing after entering Jeju under visa waiver program
Published: 03 Dec. 2024, 13:02
An observation point at Jeju's Mount Songak is drenched by heavy rain on Nov. 1. [YONHAP]

A group of 38 Vietnamese tourists who entered Jeju on a visa waiver program did not board their return flight and have gone missing, local tourism authorities confirmed Tuesday.
 
They were among some 90 Vietnamese nationals who entered Jeju from Nha Trang, Vietnam, on a VietJet Air charter flight on Nov. 14, but did not board their flights back to their home country, the Jeju Tourism Organization said.  
 

It was confirmed that these individuals suddenly cut off contact and disappeared at the last tourist destination they visited before their scheduled return flight on Nov. 17.
 
The visa waiver program is part of the Special Act on the Establishment of Jeju Special Self-Governing Province and the Development of Free International City. The program allows foreigners from 64 countries to stay on Jeju Island for up to 30 days without a visa.  
 
The missing tourists will be considered illegal residents after Dec. 14, which is when their 30-day visa-free stay expires.  
 
The Jeju Immigration Office is working to locate the missing tourists through methods including reviewing CCTV footage.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
