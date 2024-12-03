Giant panda Fu Bao suffers unknown symptoms at Chengdu Research Base
Published: 03 Dec. 2024, 16:52 Updated: 03 Dec. 2024, 17:52
Unusual symptoms have been observed in giant panda Fu Bao, according to the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Sichuanon, China, on Tuesday.
The research base shared the news on the Chinese social media network Weibo.
“Her condition is being closely monitored, and a comprehensive examination will be conducted to determine the cause,” the post continued.
The research base reassured fans, promising to share updates on Fu Bao’s condition and express gratitude to everyone who shows interest in the giant panda.
However, the specific symptoms Fu Bao is experiencing have not been disclosed.
Fu Bao, born in July 2020, was the first giant panda born in Korea. Due to China’s policy mandating all giant pandas to return to the country by age four, Fu Bao was transferred to the Chengdu Research Base on April 3.
The giant panda made her first public appearance at the base about 70 days after her arrival on June 12, appearing healthy despite some controversy surrounding her hair loss.
Rui Bao and Hui Bao, Fu Bao’s twin siblings, currently reside at the Everland amusement park in Gyeonggi.
BY LEE HAY-JUNE, WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
