 Giant panda Fu Bao suffers unknown symptoms at Chengdu Research Base
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Giant panda Fu Bao suffers unknown symptoms at Chengdu Research Base

Published: 03 Dec. 2024, 16:52 Updated: 03 Dec. 2024, 17:52
Giant panda Fu Bao puts their hands together and bows toward visitors at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Giant panda Fu Bao puts their hands together and bows toward visitors at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Unusual symptoms have been observed in giant panda Fu Bao, according to the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Sichuanon, China, on Tuesday.
 
The research base shared the news on the Chinese social media network Weibo.
 

Related Article

 
“Her condition is being closely monitored, and a comprehensive examination will be conducted to determine the cause,” the post continued.
 
The research base reassured fans, promising to share updates on Fu Bao’s condition and express gratitude to everyone who shows interest in the giant panda.
 
However, the specific symptoms Fu Bao is experiencing have not been disclosed.
 
A still from Fu Bao's documentary ″'My Dearest Fu Bao″ [ACOMMZ/EVERLAND RESORT]

A still from Fu Bao's documentary ″'My Dearest Fu Bao″ [ACOMMZ/EVERLAND RESORT]

 
Fu Bao, born in July 2020, was the first giant panda born in Korea. Due to China’s policy mandating all giant pandas to return to the country by age four, Fu Bao was transferred to the Chengdu Research Base on April 3.
 
The giant panda made her  first public appearance at the base about 70 days after her arrival on June 12, appearing healthy despite some controversy surrounding her hair loss.
 
Rui Bao and Hui Bao, Fu Bao’s twin siblings, currently reside at the Everland amusement park in Gyeonggi.
 
 

BY LEE HAY-JUNE, WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Fu Bao

More in Social Affairs

Korean parents increasingly cross boundaries in grown-up children's work life

Korean gov't aims to increase paternity leave to 70% by 2030

Giant panda Fu Bao suffers unknown symptoms at Chengdu Research Base

Transport delays, traffic distruptions expected as railway and subway workers set to strike

Over 20,000 people enjoy sky-high views from Seouldal

Related Stories

Documentary 'My Dearest Fu Bao' beats 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' to debut at No. 1 at box office

Improve ties just like the love for Fu Bao (KOR)

Seoul mayor seeking another giant panda for city after Fu Bao's departure

Panda-monium

'Fu Bao's grandfather' reunites with famed panda in China
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)