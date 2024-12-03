 Hong Kong greets visitors with 2,500 tiny pandas — in pictures
Hong Kong greets visitors with 2,500 tiny pandas — in pictures

Published: 03 Dec. 2024, 21:33
Some 2500 panda sculptures are displayed at Hong Kong International Airport during a welcome ceremony for the panda-themed exhibition ″Panda Go!″ in Hong Kong on Monday. [AP/YONHAP]

Thousands of giant panda sculptures will greet travelers starting Saturday in Hong Kong, where craze for the pandas has grown since the country welcomed two cubs over the summer. 
 
The 2,500 panda sculptures were displayed at Hong Kong International Airport during a welcome ceremony for the panda-themed exhibition “Panda Go!” on Monday.
 

Related Article

 
The design of the sculptures, made of recycled rubber barrels and resin, was inspired by six giant pandas, including the new pair of cubs gifted by Beijing, An An and Ke Ke.
 
Ying Ying gave birth to a pair of twins, a male and female, in August. 
 
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
