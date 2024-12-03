Over 20,000 people enjoy sky-high views from Seouldal

Transport delays, traffic distruptions expected as railway and subway workers set to strike

Korean gov't aims to increase paternity leave to 70% by 2030

Related Stories

Childbirths hit all-time low in May; deaths rise to record

Taking parental leave is easier said than done, civic group claims

Korea's childbirths hit record low in November

Gov't to establish new population policy ministry in next three months

What the Ministry of Population must do