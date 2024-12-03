 Over 20,000 people enjoy sky-high views from Seouldal
Published: 03 Dec. 2024, 16:08 Updated: 03 Dec. 2024, 19:13
A tethered balloon ride, dubbed ″Seouldal,″ floats in the sky in western Seoul on Friday. [SEOUL TOURISM ORGANIZATION]

Over 20,000 people flew on Seoul city government's tethered balloon, Seouldal, with foreigners giving glowing reviews of the experience.
 
One in five of the people who went on the balloon ride since its official launch on Aug. 23 were foreigners, the Seoul Tourist Organization said Tuesday in a press release.  
 

Passengers of the Seouldal can observe an aerial view of Seoul from 130 meters (426 feet) above the ground in the giant 22-meter-diameter gas balloon. Dal means moon in Korean.  
 
People who rode the Seouldal gave enthusiastic responses about their experiences. In a survey of the 1,383 passengers — some 200 of them foreigners — conducted by the organization, 92.9 percent said they would recommend the balloon ride to others. 77.5 percent said they would like to visit the ride again themselves.  
 
The percentage of foreigners saying they would like to visit the ride again was 91.5 percent, which was approximately 20 percent more than Korean nationals who answered the same.  
 
Passengers board the Seouldal for exhilerating views of Seoul. [SEOUL TOURISM ORGANIZATION]

Flying in the Seouldal was a "great experience in Seoul" with a "beautiful view," according to Peter Kim from the United States. He said his favorite view was of Yeouido Park in western Seoul and the Han River.
 
"I came to ride this because something like this is not in Macau," said Sulai from China. "I want to visit again and recommend it to my friends." 
 
The Seouldal accommodates up to 30 passengers and will operate from Tuesday to Sunday, from noon to 10 p.m. Adults between 19 and 64 will be charged 25,000 won ($18), while children and students from 3 to 18 years old will be charged 20,000 won.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
