Over 20,000 people enjoy sky-high views from Seouldal

Transport delays, traffic distruptions expected as railway and subway workers set to strike

Korean gov't aims to increase paternity leave to 70% by 2030

Related Stories

'Seouldal' balloon ride officially opens to the public — in pictures

North Korea launches more trash balloons toward Seoul in 14th launch of year

North Korea sends trash-laden balloons towards South for sixth launch in five days

North Korea sends yet another wave of trash balloons toward the South

서울 여름밤을 밝힐 보름달 모양의 기구