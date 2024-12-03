 Seoul to host Asia's 50 Best Restaurants event again next year
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Seoul to host Asia's 50 Best Restaurants event again next year

Published: 03 Dec. 2024, 15:37 Updated: 03 Dec. 2024, 15:47
The winners of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants awards pose for photos after the ceremony at Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on March 26. [ASIA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS]

The winners of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants awards pose for photos after the ceremony at Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on March 26. [ASIA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS]

Asia's top 50 restaurants will be unveiled in Seoul next year. 
 
“Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants” is an event based on “The World’s 50 Best Restaurants,” a list produced by British media company William Reed.  
 

Related Article

 
The event is set to be held from March 23 to 25 across various locations in Seoul, with banquets, discussions, workshops, an awards ceremony and more, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said Tuesday.   
 
The exact details and locations will be made public next February, the city government said.   
 
“Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants” was hosted in Seoul in March this year as well. The event was held across hotels such as Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in southern Seoul, the Shilla Seoul and the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul in central Seoul. Some 800 chefs, critics, journalists and sponsoring companies tried out traditional Korean delicacies and cultural experiences during the event.   
 
Restaurants that were put on Seoul city’s own list of restaurants, dubbed “100 Taste of Seoul,” made the top 50 list as well.
 
The “100 Taste of Seoul” list includes a series of restaurants such as Mingles, 7th Door, Onjium and famed celebrity chef Anh Sung-jae’s Mosu. 
 
The newly announced Asia's 50 Best rankings in March saw Mingles as the best restaurant in Korea placing No. 13 on the overall list. Three other Korean restaurants also claimed spots: 7th Door took No. 18, Onjium took No. 21 and Mosu placed No. 41. Mosu's owner-chef Anh received the annual Chefs’ Choice Award in a vote by his peers.
 
The Seoul Metropolitan Government plans to host delicacy weeks and barbecue festivals as well in the future.  
 
“I expect Seoul to be elevated in its status as the city for global delicacy tourism through hosting the ‘Asia 50 Best Restaurants’ event yet again, which is regarded as the Academy Awards of the food industry,” said Kim Young-hwan, director-general of the tourism and sports bureau of the Seoul Metropolitan Government.  

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags 50 BEST Seoul Mosu Mingles Korea

More in Social Affairs

Seoul to host Asia's 50 Best Restaurants event again next year

What is ggultteok cereal? Global TikTok users jump on Korea-inspired food trend

38 Vietnamese tourists go missing after entering Jeju under visa waiver program

Anti-hair loss Gravity Shampoo floats to Emart shelves

Min Hee-jin files defamation suit against Dispatch reporters, HYBE's ex-CEO and PR chief

Related Stories

Five Korean eateries make extended list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Excellence on the menu at Asia's 50 Best Restaurants ceremony in Seoul

Asia's 50 Best Restaurants awards to come to Seoul in March

Seoul to host Asia's 50 Best Restaurants ceremony in 2024

Four Korean eateries make Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)