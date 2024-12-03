Seoul to host Asia's 50 Best Restaurants event again next year
“Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants” is an event based on “The World’s 50 Best Restaurants,” a list produced by British media company William Reed.
The event is set to be held from March 23 to 25 across various locations in Seoul, with banquets, discussions, workshops, an awards ceremony and more, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said Tuesday.
The exact details and locations will be made public next February, the city government said.
“Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants” was hosted in Seoul in March this year as well. The event was held across hotels such as Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in southern Seoul, the Shilla Seoul and the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul in central Seoul. Some 800 chefs, critics, journalists and sponsoring companies tried out traditional Korean delicacies and cultural experiences during the event.
Restaurants that were put on Seoul city’s own list of restaurants, dubbed “100 Taste of Seoul,” made the top 50 list as well.
The “100 Taste of Seoul” list includes a series of restaurants such as Mingles, 7th Door, Onjium and famed celebrity chef Anh Sung-jae’s Mosu.
The newly announced Asia's 50 Best rankings in March saw Mingles as the best restaurant in Korea placing No. 13 on the overall list. Three other Korean restaurants also claimed spots: 7th Door took No. 18, Onjium took No. 21 and Mosu placed No. 41. Mosu's owner-chef Anh received the annual Chefs’ Choice Award in a vote by his peers.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government plans to host delicacy weeks and barbecue festivals as well in the future.
“I expect Seoul to be elevated in its status as the city for global delicacy tourism through hosting the ‘Asia 50 Best Restaurants’ event yet again, which is regarded as the Academy Awards of the food industry,” said Kim Young-hwan, director-general of the tourism and sports bureau of the Seoul Metropolitan Government.
