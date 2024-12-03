Transport delays, traffic distruptions expected as railway and subway workers set to strike
Traffic disruptions are anticipated in the greater Seoul area this week as tens of thousands of unionized railway and subway workers are set to stage simultaneous strikes.
Unionized railway workers at the Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail) have announced an indefinite general strike starting Thursday, while labor unions at Seoul Metro, which operates subway lines No. 1 to 8, plan to begin their strike on Friday.
The strike by Korail’s unionized workers is expected to affect operations on subway lines managed by the company as well as high-speed trains, including the KTX.
The railway union and Korail have clashed over labor negotiations, including demands for wage increases, restructuring and improved working conditions. The union has reportedly called for a 2.5 percent wage hike, bonus salaries comparable to those at other public organizations and the hiring of additional safety personnel.
Subway services in Seoul could also be disrupted for the third consecutive year due to the planned strike by Seoul Metro's labor union, which is scheduled to begin Friday if an agreement with the company is not reached by Thursday.
Unionized workers at Seoul Metro are set to negotiate with the subway operator and the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Thursday afternoon. Their demands include the withdrawal of restructuring plans and a wage increase.
In November last year, Seoul Metro’s union staged a two-day “warning strike” to protest the company’s restructuring plan. However, it called off a general strike after reaching a last-minute agreement with the subway operator.
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon initially announced on Tuesday that he would cancel his upcoming trip to India and Malaysia due to the anticipated simultaneous strikes, voicing concern over the “inconvenience” they would cause the public.
However, Oh reversed his decision later in the day and decided to proceed with the trip as planned.
According to Shin Sun-jong, spokesperson for the Seoul city government, the decision was overturned because canceling the trip could “weaken Seoul Metro’s negotiating power” and "affect its autonomy."
Oh is scheduled to embark on an eight-day trip to India and Malaysia on Wednesday. He is set to visit Delhi and Chennai in India and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia to share Seoul’s city policies and attract international talent.
