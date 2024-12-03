What is ggultteok cereal? Global TikTok users jump on Korea-inspired food trend
Published: 03 Dec. 2024, 13:13 Updated: 03 Dec. 2024, 13:26
A recipe involving Korean traditional rice cake has gone viral on social media among international users, even influencing locals to join the trend.
On TikTok and YouTube, videos featuring users from diverse backgrounds trying so-called ggultteok (Korean honey rice cake) cereal are trending. Videos feature the Korean traditional food being served in milk and eaten like cereal.
“I tried ggultteok the other day thanks to you,” wrote one comment on a ggultteok mukbang video posted on TikTok. Uploaded in September, the video has since garnered over 132,000 likes and over 860 comments as of Tuesday.
Although some users expressed skepticism over the taste, many others expressed curiosity and enthusiasm. “Wanna try so much,” another user wrote in the comments.
Several commenters offered tips to enhance the flavor. “Try it with coconut milk and add a little salt and sugar. Cook it first before you eat it,” said one user.
Other trending ggultteok videos shared additional tips, such as cutting the rice cakes to help the milk soak in. Some TikTok users experimented with creative variations, like using taro milk.
The recipe began trending internationally around September, surprising many locals as this creative spin on a traditional Korean food gained global popularity. However, the trend has since captured the attention of Korean netizens, inspiring many to try it themselves.
“I knew ggultteok would become a trend,” said one Korean TikTok user joining the trend.
According to Naver Data Lab, searches for "ggultteok cereal" on Korean online platform Naver rose from an index score of 4 on Nov. 6 to 74 on Nov. 21, reaching a peak score of 100 on Nov. 22. The index score represents search frequency relative to the day with the highest number of searches.
The viral success of ggultteok has also sparked interest in other traditional Korean rice cakes, such as songpyeon (moon-shaped rice cake) and baramtteok (half-moon-shaped rice cake), among international audiences.
The trend also has given a positive impact to the export of related products. Sales of rice-based food items, including rice cakes and rice cookies, have surged by 40 percent on year, reaching $250 million.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL,WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
