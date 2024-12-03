 What is ggultteok cereal? Global TikTok users jump on Korea-inspired food trend
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

What is ggultteok cereal? Global TikTok users jump on Korea-inspired food trend

Published: 03 Dec. 2024, 13:13 Updated: 03 Dec. 2024, 13:26
International TikTok users trying ggultteok cereal. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

International TikTok users trying ggultteok cereal. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
A recipe involving Korean traditional rice cake has gone viral on social media among international users, even influencing locals to join the trend.
 
On TikTok and YouTube, videos featuring users from diverse backgrounds trying so-called ggultteok (Korean honey rice cake) cereal are trending. Videos feature the Korean traditional food being served in milk and eaten like cereal.
 

Related Article

 
“I tried ggultteok the other day thanks to you,” wrote one comment on a ggultteok mukbang video posted on TikTok. Uploaded in September, the video has since garnered over 132,000 likes and over 860 comments as of Tuesday.  
 
Although some users expressed skepticism over the taste, many others expressed curiosity and enthusiasm. “Wanna try so much,” another user wrote in the comments.
 
Several commenters offered tips to enhance the flavor. “Try it with coconut milk and add a little salt and sugar. Cook it first before you eat it,” said one user.  
 
Other trending ggultteok videos shared additional tips, such as cutting the rice cakes to help the milk soak in. Some TikTok users experimented with creative variations, like using taro milk.
 
Locals joining on the ggultteok cereal trend, which initially gained popularity overseas. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Locals joining on the ggultteok cereal trend, which initially gained popularity overseas. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
The recipe began trending internationally around September, surprising many locals as this creative spin on a traditional Korean food gained global popularity. However, the trend has since captured the attention of Korean netizens, inspiring many to try it themselves.
 
“I knew ggultteok would become a trend,” said one Korean TikTok user joining the trend.
 
According to Naver Data Lab, searches for "ggultteok cereal" on Korean online platform Naver rose from an index score of 4 on Nov. 6 to 74 on Nov. 21, reaching a peak score of 100 on Nov. 22. The index score represents search frequency relative to the day with the highest number of searches.
 
The viral success of ggultteok has also sparked interest in other traditional Korean rice cakes, such as songpyeon (moon-shaped rice cake) and baramtteok (half-moon-shaped rice cake), among international audiences.
 
The trend also has given a positive impact to the export of related products. Sales of rice-based food items, including rice cakes and rice cookies, have surged by 40 percent on year, reaching $250 million.
 
 

BY HYEON YE-SEUL,WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Ggultteok cereal Ggultteok

More in Social Affairs

Seoul to host Asia's 50 Best Restaurants event again next year

What is ggultteok cereal? Global TikTok users jump on Korea-inspired food trend

38 Vietnamese tourists go missing after entering Jeju under visa waiver program

Anti-hair loss Gravity Shampoo floats to Emart shelves

Min Hee-jin files defamation suit against Dispatch reporters, HYBE's ex-CEO and PR chief

Related Stories

North Korean troops likely already engaged in combat, Ukrainian official says

North Korea holds first national cadres conference amid border flood crisis

North Korea sends trash balloons toward South for second consecutive day

North's Kim Jong-un calls Yoon an 'abnormal man,' threatens nuclear mobilization

North Korea issues directive for artillery brigades as tensions with South rise
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)