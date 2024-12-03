 Today's fortune: Dec. 3, 2024
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Today's Fortune

print dictionary print

Today's fortune: Dec. 3, 2024

Published: 03 Dec. 2024, 07:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


 
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.  
 
 
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024 (Nov. 3 on the lunar calendar)


 
Rat


 
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: passionate
Lucky direction: west
 
1936: Live life with optimism.
1948: A smile brings good fortune.
1960: Age is just a number; stay youthful.
1972: Act on today’s tasks without procrastination.
1984: You might find yourself busy with work.
1996: Passion is a privilege of youth.
 
 
Ox


 
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: jealous
Lucky direction: west 
 
1937: Start a new hobby.
1949: Appreciate what you have instead of seeking what’s missing.
1961: Too many opinions can lead to confusion.
1973: Competition may cause stress.
1985: Take initiative and act ahead of others.
1997: Protect and manage what belongs to you.
 
 
Tiger
 
 
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: east
 
1938: Take pride in the life you’ve lived.
1950: Celebrate your family and achievements.
1962: Conversations lead to teamwork.
1974: Achieve growth through collaboration.
1986: Build mutually beneficial relationships.
1998: Face challenges with confidence.
 
 
Rabbit


 
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: north 
 
1939: Enjoy a relaxing day with good food and drinks.
1951: Treat those around you with kindness.
1963: The morning will likely be more productive than the afternoon.
1975: Share tea and meaningful conversations.
1987: Your plans are likely to progress smoothly.
1999: Seek to enjoy the best of both worlds.
 
 
Dragon


 
Wealth: excellent
Health: strong
Love: united
Lucky direction: south
 
1940: Everything may go your way today.
1952: Go with the flow; it’s all good.
1964: A productive day where nothing goes to waste.
1976: Your hard work will be rewarded.
1988: Unity in teamwork leads to success.
2000: Your social circle may expand positively.
 
 
Snake


 
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: giving
Lucky direction: south  
 
1941: Life’s essentials are the same for everyone.
1953: Whichever path you choose, the results will be similar.
1965: A day to focus on giving rather than receiving.
1977: There’s little difference between your options.
1989: Analyze tasks carefully.
2001: Expect to give or receive help.
 
 
Horse


 
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: generous
Lucky direction: west 
 
1942: Spend wisely rather than hoarding resources.
1954: Unexpected events may arise.
1966: Decisions might demand your attention.
1978: Moderate spending can enrich life.
1990: Anticipate expenses today.
2002: Balance value with enjoyment.
 
 
Sheep


 
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: jealous
Lucky direction: north 
 
1943: A tree with many branches always sways in the wind.
1955: Many branches often mean more fruit.
1967: Healthy competition can foster growth.
1979: Don’t put all your eggs in one basket.
1991: Envy leads to loss.
2003: Things often look better on the other side.
 
 
Monkey


 
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: happy
Lucky direction: north 
 
1944: Happiness depends on your mindset.
1956: A joyful heart can brighten your day.
1968: Long-awaited news or events may arrive.
1980: Focus on tasks you excel at.
1992: A day filled with happiness.
2004: Embrace small, certain joys.
 
 
Rooster


 
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: romantic
Lucky direction: west
 
1945: Open your heart to others.
1957: Age is no barrier to love.
1969: Share love and passion generously.
1981: Collaboration may boost energy and momentum.
1993: Your “love battery” may recharge.
2005: Cupid’s arrow may strike.
 
 
Dog


 
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: social
Lucky direction: east
 
1946: You may acquire something new.
1958: Expect news from family or relatives.
1970: New and exciting information may come your way.
1982: Anticipate meeting someone or starting a new venture.
1994: Be proactive and take initiative.
2006: Discover useful insights today.
 
 
Pig


 
Wealth: spending
Health: cautious
Love: conflicting 
Lucky direction: west
 
1935: Visit a doctor promptly if you feel unwell.
1947: Avoid unnecessary interference.
1959: A child remains under your care forever.
1971: Slower steps may yield better results.
1983: Avoid overwork and excessive indulgence.
1995: Perseverance can lead to success.
2007: If you can’t avoid it, enjoy it. 
 
tags Today's fortune

More in Today's Fortune

Today's fortune: Dec. 3, 2024

Today's fortune: Dec. 2, 2024

Today's fortune: Dec. 1, 2024

Today's fortune: Nov. 30, 2024

Today's fortune: Nov. 29, 2024

Related Stories

Today's fortune: Nov. 14, 2024

Today's fortune: Nov. 12, 2024

Today's fortune: Nov. 15, 2024

Today's fortune: Oct. 17, 2024

Today's fortune: Oct. 1, 2024
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)