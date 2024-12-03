Today's fortune: Dec. 3, 2024

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: passionateLucky direction: west1936: Live life with optimism.1948: A smile brings good fortune.1960: Age is just a number; stay youthful.1972: Act on today’s tasks without procrastination.1984: You might find yourself busy with work.1996: Passion is a privilege of youth.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: jealousLucky direction: west1937: Start a new hobby.1949: Appreciate what you have instead of seeking what’s missing.1961: Too many opinions can lead to confusion.1973: Competition may cause stress.1985: Take initiative and act ahead of others.1997: Protect and manage what belongs to you.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: east1938: Take pride in the life you’ve lived.1950: Celebrate your family and achievements.1962: Conversations lead to teamwork.1974: Achieve growth through collaboration.1986: Build mutually beneficial relationships.1998: Face challenges with confidence.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: north1939: Enjoy a relaxing day with good food and drinks.1951: Treat those around you with kindness.1963: The morning will likely be more productive than the afternoon.1975: Share tea and meaningful conversations.1987: Your plans are likely to progress smoothly.1999: Seek to enjoy the best of both worlds.Wealth: excellentHealth: strongLove: unitedLucky direction: south1940: Everything may go your way today.1952: Go with the flow; it’s all good.1964: A productive day where nothing goes to waste.1976: Your hard work will be rewarded.1988: Unity in teamwork leads to success.2000: Your social circle may expand positively.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: givingLucky direction: south1941: Life’s essentials are the same for everyone.1953: Whichever path you choose, the results will be similar.1965: A day to focus on giving rather than receiving.1977: There’s little difference between your options.1989: Analyze tasks carefully.2001: Expect to give or receive help.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: west1942: Spend wisely rather than hoarding resources.1954: Unexpected events may arise.1966: Decisions might demand your attention.1978: Moderate spending can enrich life.1990: Anticipate expenses today.2002: Balance value with enjoyment.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: jealousLucky direction: north1943: A tree with many branches always sways in the wind.1955: Many branches often mean more fruit.1967: Healthy competition can foster growth.1979: Don’t put all your eggs in one basket.1991: Envy leads to loss.2003: Things often look better on the other side.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: happyLucky direction: north1944: Happiness depends on your mindset.1956: A joyful heart can brighten your day.1968: Long-awaited news or events may arrive.1980: Focus on tasks you excel at.1992: A day filled with happiness.2004: Embrace small, certain joys.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: romanticLucky direction: west1945: Open your heart to others.1957: Age is no barrier to love.1969: Share love and passion generously.1981: Collaboration may boost energy and momentum.1993: Your “love battery” may recharge.2005: Cupid’s arrow may strike.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: socialLucky direction: east1946: You may acquire something new.1958: Expect news from family or relatives.1970: New and exciting information may come your way.1982: Anticipate meeting someone or starting a new venture.1994: Be proactive and take initiative.2006: Discover useful insights today.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautiousLove: conflictingLucky direction: west1935: Visit a doctor promptly if you feel unwell.1947: Avoid unnecessary interference.1959: A child remains under your care forever.1971: Slower steps may yield better results.1983: Avoid overwork and excessive indulgence.1995: Perseverance can lead to success.2007: If you can’t avoid it, enjoy it.