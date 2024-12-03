Today's fortune: Dec. 3, 2024
Published: 03 Dec. 2024, 07:00
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024 (Nov. 3 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: passionate
Lucky direction: west
1936: Live life with optimism.
1948: A smile brings good fortune.
1960: Age is just a number; stay youthful.
1972: Act on today’s tasks without procrastination.
1984: You might find yourself busy with work.
1996: Passion is a privilege of youth.
Ox
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: jealous
Lucky direction: west
1937: Start a new hobby.
1949: Appreciate what you have instead of seeking what’s missing.
1961: Too many opinions can lead to confusion.
1973: Competition may cause stress.
1985: Take initiative and act ahead of others.
1997: Protect and manage what belongs to you.
Tiger
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: east
1938: Take pride in the life you’ve lived.
1950: Celebrate your family and achievements.
1962: Conversations lead to teamwork.
1974: Achieve growth through collaboration.
1986: Build mutually beneficial relationships.
1998: Face challenges with confidence.
Rabbit
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: north
1939: Enjoy a relaxing day with good food and drinks.
1951: Treat those around you with kindness.
1963: The morning will likely be more productive than the afternoon.
1975: Share tea and meaningful conversations.
1987: Your plans are likely to progress smoothly.
1999: Seek to enjoy the best of both worlds.
Dragon
Wealth: excellent
Health: strong
Love: united
Lucky direction: south
1940: Everything may go your way today.
1952: Go with the flow; it’s all good.
1964: A productive day where nothing goes to waste.
1976: Your hard work will be rewarded.
1988: Unity in teamwork leads to success.
2000: Your social circle may expand positively.
Snake
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: giving
Lucky direction: south
1941: Life’s essentials are the same for everyone.
1953: Whichever path you choose, the results will be similar.
1965: A day to focus on giving rather than receiving.
1977: There’s little difference between your options.
1989: Analyze tasks carefully.
2001: Expect to give or receive help.
Horse
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: generous
Lucky direction: west
1942: Spend wisely rather than hoarding resources.
1954: Unexpected events may arise.
1966: Decisions might demand your attention.
1978: Moderate spending can enrich life.
1990: Anticipate expenses today.
2002: Balance value with enjoyment.
Sheep
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: jealous
Lucky direction: north
1943: A tree with many branches always sways in the wind.
1955: Many branches often mean more fruit.
1967: Healthy competition can foster growth.
1979: Don’t put all your eggs in one basket.
1991: Envy leads to loss.
2003: Things often look better on the other side.
Monkey
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: happy
Lucky direction: north
1944: Happiness depends on your mindset.
1956: A joyful heart can brighten your day.
1968: Long-awaited news or events may arrive.
1980: Focus on tasks you excel at.
1992: A day filled with happiness.
2004: Embrace small, certain joys.
Rooster
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: romantic
Lucky direction: west
1945: Open your heart to others.
1957: Age is no barrier to love.
1969: Share love and passion generously.
1981: Collaboration may boost energy and momentum.
1993: Your “love battery” may recharge.
2005: Cupid’s arrow may strike.
Dog
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: social
Lucky direction: east
1946: You may acquire something new.
1958: Expect news from family or relatives.
1970: New and exciting information may come your way.
1982: Anticipate meeting someone or starting a new venture.
1994: Be proactive and take initiative.
2006: Discover useful insights today.
Pig
Wealth: spending
Health: cautious
Love: conflicting
Lucky direction: west
1935: Visit a doctor promptly if you feel unwell.
1947: Avoid unnecessary interference.
1959: A child remains under your care forever.
1971: Slower steps may yield better results.
1983: Avoid overwork and excessive indulgence.
1995: Perseverance can lead to success.
2007: If you can’t avoid it, enjoy it.
