 KT Wiz re-sign former KBO MVP Mel Rojas Jr. on one-year, $1.8 million deal
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 03 Dec. 2024, 13:29
Mel Rojas Jr. of the KT Wiz celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Doosan Bears on Oct. 3 at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in southern Seoul. [NEWS1]

The KT Wiz announced their re-signing of former MVP Mel Rojas Jr.
 
The Wiz said Rojas agreed to a new one-year deal worth $1.8 million to return for his sixth season in the Korea Baseball Organization KBO.
 

Rojas first played for the Wiz from 2017 to 2020 and won the regular-season MVP award in 2020. He then left for Japan before rejoining the Wiz ahead of the 2024 season.
 
He made a successful return by ranking among the league leaders in major offensive categories. He finished second in runs (108), fourth in hits (188), tied for sixth in home runs (32), fifth in RBIs (112) and fourth in hits (188). He batted .329/.421/.568, and was one of only four players with the .300/.400/.500 line.
 
The Wiz said Rojas proved in 2024 that he could still be a force in the KBO, and they expected him to once again be their leader on and off the field.
 
The Wiz have completed their foreign player picture for 2025, having earlier re-signed starter William Cuevas and newly acquired Enmanuel De Jesus. 

KT Wiz re-sign former KBO MVP Mel Rojas Jr. on one-year, $1.8 million deal

