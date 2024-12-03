Former Seongnam FC CEO Shin Moon-sun joins race for KFA presidency
Published: 03 Dec. 2024, 15:39
-
- PAIK JI-HWAN
Former Seongnam FC CEO Shin Moon-sun announced his candidacy for Korea Football Association (KFA) President on Tuesday, joining the race alongside incumbent president Chung Mong-gyu and former Korean national team manager Huh Jung-moo.
Shin, 66, has a career in Korean football that spans almost 50 years, from his playing days in the 1980s to various administrative and educational roles in the 2010s and 2020s.
He made his professional debut with Yukong Elephants — now Jeju United — in 1983 but retired in 1988 to pursue physical education studies at Yonsei University’s graduate school. He later earned a PhD in physical education from Sejong University.
Following his studies, Shin became a football commentator, covering the 1998, 2002 and 2006 World Cups, and was appointed professor of sports analytics at Myongji University in 2007, a position he held until 2023. He also served as CEO of Seongnam FC from 2013 to 2014.
Shin’s bid follows embattled president Chung’s announcement on Monday of his intention to seek a fourth term, despite growing public and governmental calls for his resignation over alleged irregularities in the appointment processes of national team managers Hong Myung-bo and his predecessor, Jurgen Klinsmann.
According to a Sports Ministry investigation into the KFA announced on Nov. 5, former National Team Committee Head Michael Muller drafted the manager candidate list before the selection committee was formed. The probe also found that Chung, who should have no formal involvement in manager appointments, personally interviewed two candidates before Klinsmann was named national team boss.
Regarding Hong’s appointment, the ministry reported that Chung instructed Technical Director Lee Lim-saeng to oversee the process, leading to Hong’s selection without the necessary procedural authority.
The KFA has disputed the ministry's findings, stating that Chung acted within his rights during the appointments. However, it has yet to respond to the ministry’s demands regarding the president's role.
In a statement Tuesday, Shin criticized Chung’s handling of the appointment procedures.
“The KFA’s disorder in appointing Klinsmann and Hong Myung-bo stemmed from the president’s top-down approach,” Shin said. “He lacks a proper understanding of the technical aspects of football and the business nuances of managerial appointments.
“A significant administrative flaw caused by President Chung Mong-gyu’s arbitrariness has severely damaged the KFA’s brand value, potentially harming its future business endeavors.”
Shin outlined his plans to secure additional revenue for the KFA by partnering with global corporations and leading Korean brands.
He also emphasized the importance of increasing revenue for the K League to bolster the national team.
“A country’s [national] football team performance is tied to the economic stability and success of its league teams,” Shin said. “I will transform the K League into a sound and fair league, free from undue financial influence or backdoor dealings.”
Shin proposed overhauling the K League’s administrative structure, advocating for the involvement of younger professionals with experience in world-class leagues.
The election is scheduled for Jan. 8 next year.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
