Bitcoin blips before making gains on Wednesday

A screen at the Bithumb Lounge in Seocho District, southern Seoul, shows the price of Bitcoin in the wake of the short-lived martial law order on Wednesday.The price of Bitcoin fell below 100 million won ($70,800) a couple hours after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law late Tuesday night but climbed in value to hit 134.5 million won around midday Wednesday.