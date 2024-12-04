Bitcoin blips before making gains on Wednesday
Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 17:54
A screen at the Bithumb Lounge in Seocho District, southern Seoul, shows the price of Bitcoin in the wake of the short-lived martial law order on Wednesday.
The price of Bitcoin fell below 100 million won ($70,800) a couple hours after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law late Tuesday night but climbed in value to hit 134.5 million won around midday Wednesday.
