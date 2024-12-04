 Regulator pledges 50 trillion won to calm markets after martial law declaration
Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 09:44
Financial Services Commission Chairman Kim Byoung-hwan, center, speaks during an emergency meeting on Wednesday following the declaration of martial law. [FINANCIAL SERVICES COMMISSION]

The country's financial regulator is prepared to deploy a combined 50 trillion won ($35.4 billion) in funds to stabilize the stock and bond markets amid anticipated market volatility following the declaration of martial law the previous day.
 
Financial Services Commission Chairman Kim Byoung-hwan said on Wednesday that 10 trillion won is earmarked for the stock market, with another 40 trillion won allocated to the bond and money markets.
 
"We will have a 10 trillion won market stabilization fund ready for immediate release when needed," he said during Wednesday's meeting.
 
"The government will ensure stability by maximizing the use of a 40 trillion won fund designed to support the bond market and facilitate the purchase of commercial papers," he added.  
 

BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected]]
