중국 BYD는 어떻게 테슬라를 제치고 전기차의 왕좌에 올랐나
Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 09:38
How China’s BYD beat Tesla to become the king of EVs
중국 BYD는 어떻게 테슬라를 제치고 전기차의 왕좌에 올랐나
Korea JoongAng Daily 3면 기사
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
SHENZHEN, China — With a series of chassis moving industriously in single file on a conveyor belt, a battery pack that resembles a blade is automatically attached to the underbodies with the goal of making an EV every 58 seconds.
a series of: 일련의
chassis: 차체
industriously: 부지런히, 꾸준히
conveyor belt: 운반 장치, 컨베이 벨트
resemble: ~을/를 닮은
운반 장치 위 한 줄로 부지런히 움직이는 일련의 차체에 칼날을 닮은 배터리 팩이 자동으로 차체 하부에 부착된다. 58초마다 전기차 한 대 생산이라는 목표를 위해서다.
This could be seen as ordinary in any car-manufacturing factory, but there is an ace up this one’s sleeve — probably the driving factor behind the company’s rise to become the world’s top EV seller: both the vehicle and the battery are developed by one company, BYD.
an ace up one’s sleeve: 비장의 무기, 비책
driving factor: 주요 요인
여느 자동차 제조 공장에서 흔히 볼 수 있는 광경이라 느낄 수 있지만, 이 공장에는 비장의 무기가 하나 있다. 이 비책은 아마 이 기업이 세계 1위 전기차 업체로 도약하게 한 주요 요인일 수 있다. 바로 차량과 배터리를 모두 한 기업, BYD가 개발하고 있다는 점이다.
“Including the battery, the most expensive component in EVs, BYD sources almost all auto parts needed,” said a spokesperson for the automaker during a Korean press tour of its manufacturing facility in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, in southeastern China on Nov. 19, adding that it is one of the reasons why BYD can offer “the most high-tech vehicles at reasonable prices.”
component: 부품
source: 조달하다
reasonable: 합리적인
BYD 관계자는 “전기차에서 가장 비싼 부품인 배터리를 포함해 BYD는 거의 필요한 모든 부품을 직접 조달한다”고 지난 11월 19일 중국 남동부 광둥성 선전 제조 시설에서 진행된 언론 행사 중 말했다. BYD가 “가장 첨단의 기술을 갖춘 차량을 합리적인 가격에 제공할 수 있는 비결 중 하나”라고 덧붙였다.
The EV facility in Shenzhen is the home of the company’s largest EV-making factory with an annual production capacity of around 300,000 units. The EV titan invested over 25 billion yuan in two phases in the factory, where it is also in the process of constructing a battery pack-producing line and EV auto parts line with an additional 6.5 billion yuan.
production capacity: 생산 능력
titan: 거대 기업, 거인
in two phases: 두 단계에 걸쳐
선전 시설은 연간 약 30만 대의 생산 능력을 갖춘 BYD의 최대 전기차 생산 공장이다. 이 거대 전기차 기업은 선전 공장에 두 단계에 걸쳐 250억 위안 이상을 투자했으며, 현재 추가로 65억 위안을 들여 배터리 팩 생산 라인과 전기차 부품 생산 라인을 건설 중이다.
While the battery-making process is fully automated, in the car assembly facility, four to five workers were mobilized around each chassis in stark contrast to the plants of many other brands, which have reached almost 100 percent automation.
be mobilized: 배치되다
in stark contrast to: 뚜렷한 대조를 이루다
automation: 자동화
배터리 제조 공정은 완전히 자동화돼 있는 반면, 차량 조립 시설에는 각 차체 주변에 작업자 4~5명이 배치돼 있다. 이는 거의 100% 자동화를 달성한 다른 많은 브랜드의 공장과 뚜렷한 대조를 이룬다.
“The automation rate of our assembly line stays at only 25 percent in order to guarantee a high precision rate,” said BYD’s spokesperson during the press tour. “With that, our factory boasts a 0 percent defect rate.”
precision rate: 정밀도
boast: 자랑하다
defect: 결함
BYD 관계자는 기자들에게 “조립 라인의 자동화 비중을 25%로 유지하는 것은 높은 정밀도를 보장하기 위한 것”이라며 “그 결과, 우리 공장은 결함률 0%를 자랑한다”고 설명했다.
BYD, which started out as a phone battery maker, first entered the EV market in 2008 with the world’s first plug-in hybrid model, the F3DM. At the time, Warren Buffett invested $230 million into the Chinese EV make.
start out as: ~로 시작하다
enter: 진출하다
휴대전화 배터리 제조업체로 시작한 BYD는 2008년 세계 첫 플러그인 하이브리드 모델인 F3DM을 출시하며 전기차 시장에 처음 진출했다. 당시 워렌 버핏은 이 중국 전기차 제조업체에 2억 3000만 달러를 투자했다.
It beat Tesla to become the world’s top EV seller in 2022, 13 years after it rolled out its first pure EV, the e6. In terms of this year’s sales through the end of September, BYD sold 2.61 million cars, more than double Tesla.
roll out: 출시하다
in terms of: ~을/를 기준으로, ~에 관하여
BYD는 첫 순수 전기차 모델 e6 출시 13년 만인 2022년, 테슬라를 제치고 세계 최대 전기차 판매사가 됐다. 올해는 9월 말 기준 261만 대를 팔았는데, 이는 테슬라 판매량의 두 배가 넘는다.
WRITTEN BY SARAH CHEA AND TRANSLATED BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)