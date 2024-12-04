Korean businesses on high alert as brief martial law spurs market turmoil
Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 10:30 Updated: 04 Dec. 2024, 11:02
-
- JIN EUN-SOO
- [email protected]
Korea's business community is closely monitoring the aftermath of the emergency martial law briefly imposed by President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday night, which was lifted six hours later following parliamentary agreement.
SK Group convened an emergency meeting Tuesday morning, bringing together top executives from its affiliates at the directive of Chey Chang-won, head of the group’s highest decision-making body. The meeting focused on addressing responses to heightened volatility in the stock and foreign exchange markets.
LG Electronics has advised employees at its Seoul headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul, to work from home, citing anticipated traffic disruptions around the National Assembly, located in the same district.
HD Hyundai also held an emergency meeting Tuesday morning, preparing for potential economic turbulence. Chairman Kwon Oh-gap has called for a vigilant approach to managing currency fluctuations and other financial risks.
Samsung Electronics said that it is closely observing developments, although no additional emergency meetings specifically related to the martial law declaration have been held.
President Yoon’s declaration marked Korea’s first imposition of martial law in 45 years. The move caused the U.S. dollar to surge against the Korean won overnight, reaching a high of 1,446.5 won from 1,400.5 won prior to the declaration.
BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)