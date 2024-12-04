Samsung Electronics names new CFO and sets up an AI center
The electronics giant also established a new AI center within its semiconductor Device Solution (DS) division, integrating AI-related resources that had been scattered across the board to better cope with fast-changing industry.
The new CFO is expected to serve a vital role within Samsung Electronics managing the company's cash flow especially in times of heightened uncertainty with the incoming second Trump administration.
Investments in new chip manufacturing facilities and rolling out of major mergers and acquisitions are expected to lie in the hands of the new CFO.
Park, born in 1966, has roots in the now-disbanded Future Strategy Office that oversaw the key strategy direction across its affiliates at Samsung. He has extensive experience at Samsung, having worked for its network business and smartphone divisions in the past.
Song Yong-ho, executive vice president at Samsung, heading the solution product and development team, has been named the new chief of the newly established AI center.
