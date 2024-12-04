Spanish, Russian translators of Korean books to receive Culture Ministry awards
Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 16:27 Updated: 04 Dec. 2024, 17:00
-
- LEE JIAN
[email protected]
The translators behind the Korean books "Almond" (2017) and "The Banggakbon Murder Case" (2003) are set to receive awards at the annual Literature Translation Institute of Korea (LTI)'s Translation Award ceremony in central Seoul, Wednesday evening.
Julio César Abad Vidal and Yi Seung-min will be receiving the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Award for "Las Novelas Asesinas" (2022), which is a Spanish translation of "The Banggakbon Murder Case," a two-part historical mystery thriller originally written by Kim Tak-hwan.
Georgij Nowossjelow will be receiving the same award for "Миндаль," the Russian translation of local best-selling fiction "Almond" written by Sohn Won-pyung.
The Spanish-speaking duo was praised for their extensive historical study depicted in their work that was set in the Joseon Dynasty (1392–1910). Nowossjelow's translation skillfully maintained the tone and manner of the original author, according to the institution.
The ceremony will also recognize up-and-coming translators for the LTI Korea Translation Award for Aspiring Translators: nine in literature, four in movies and four in webtoons.
"Translators have played a pivotal role in the lead-up to Korean literature's Nobel Prize," said Shin Eun-hyang, an arts policy officer at the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. "[The LTI] will further focus its efforts to supporting translators and fostering young talent in the industry so that Korean books can flourish globally."
The LTI's Translation Award was founded in 1993. This year's ceremony, set to take at the President Hotel in Jung District, central Seoul, is its 22nd edition.
Winners of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Award will receive 20 million won ($14,176) in prize money. Recipients of the Aspiring Translators Award get 5 million won.
BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
