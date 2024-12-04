Korea's traditional jang-making practices recognized on Unesco cultural heritage list
Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 07:09 Updated: 04 Dec. 2024, 08:58
The act of making jang, or fermented sauce, is officially recognized as Unesco cultural heritage, announced the intergovernmental organization agency on Wednesday.
Inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, jang-making was acknowledged as a communal act that "fosters peace and a sense of belonging within communities" during the 19th Session of the Inter-Governmental Committee in Asunción, Paraguay.
"The Republic of Korea launched the Korea Heritage Service in May this year to focus on the preservation and sustainable transmission and utilization of cultural heritage values, and as the first administrator, I am honored to lead this endeavor and committed to working closely with Unesco and other countries to safeguard heritage that can be shared and appreciated by people everywhere," Administrator of the Korea Heritage Service Choi Eung-chon said during his speech in Asunción on the same day.
With the new inscription, Korea now holds 23 elements on the Unesco Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.
