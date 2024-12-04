Brace for the onslaught of Chinese EVs and Trump’s tariff (KOR)

Tectonic shifts are underway in the global automaking landscape amid the rise of Chinese EV power. Chrysler parent Stellantis announced its chief executive, Carlos Tavares, is stepping down with more than a year left in his term to answer for the blistering dents in the top and bottom lines. The multinational group was created in 2021 as the fourth largest automaking conglomerate. Workers at German automaker Volkswagen went into strike after the auto giant announced streamlining plans to close at least three factories in Germany and cut the wages of existing staff by 10 percent.The wreck of the European automotive sector owes largely to the flood of formidable Chinese EV options leveraging the continent’s green transition. Foreign brands lost ground in China after local marques gained steam backed by the government’s subsidy. The local brands then made strong inroads into Europe. According to JATO Dynamics, Chinese brands took up 18.2 percent of the EVs sold in Europe in the first half, up 5.1 percentage points from a year earlier. In reaction, the European Union recently finalized heavy countervailing duties on Chinese EVs benefiting from Beijing’s subsidies.China’s EV powerhouse, BYD, is poised to tap Korea’s passenger-car market next year after a successful occupation of the bus market. BYD, which started as a battery maker, produced more than 3 million units of EVs last year and is eagerly pushing its shipments offshore. Price-competitive Chinese brands now dominate the commercial car and bus market in Korea.The EU is hoping to curtail the influx of Chinese EVs with duties, but this option is not as feasible for Korea. When Korea levied safeguard tariffs on Chinese garlic flooding into the market in 2000, Beijing’s punitive action went as far as barring imports of Korea’s two major exports at the time — cellular phones and polyethylene. Automakers also must deal with Trump poising to fully weaponize tariffs.Trump vowed to slap a 25 percent tariff on all imports from Canada and Mexico on his first day back in the Oval Office to fix illegal immigration and drug problems. In short, an FTA with the United States cannot protect Korea. If Trump acts on his campaign threat to impose a 20 percent tariff on Hyundai and Kia cars produced in Korea, their operating profit could fall by up to 19 percent, according to a S&P Global report.Automobiles are Korea’s second biggest export item after semiconductors. Korea cannot afford a setback with the economy’s path projected at an under 2 percent growth for the following year. Companies are responsible for staying competitive in a rapidly-changing environment. But the government has a responsibility to protect and help local companies so that they are not handicapped in the global field. Corporate players and the government must brace for tougher game play.글로벌 자동차 업계가 대격변을 맞고 있다. 지난 1일 다국적 완성차 업체 스텔란티스의 카를로스 타바레스 최고경영자(CEO)가 실적 부진에 따라 임기를 1년여 남기고 중도 하차했다. 스텔란티스는 프랑스 푸조, 이탈리아 피아트, 미국 크라이슬러가 합병한 세계 4위 업체다. 독일의 폴크스바겐은 회사가 10% 임금 삭감과 3곳의 공장 폐쇄 등을 요구하자 근로자들이 경고 파업에 들어가기로 했다. 자동차 부품업체인 독일 보쉬도 추가 감원 계획을 밝혔다.그 배경엔 중국 전기차의 약진이 자리하고 있다. 중국 전기차가 정부 보조금 등을 바탕으로 경쟁력을 높여 가자 해외 브랜드의 중국 자동차 시장 점유율이 떨어졌다. 이젠 중국 차가 역으로 유럽 시장을 잠식하고 있다. 시장조사업체 자토다이내믹스에 따르면 올해 상반기 유럽 전기차 시장의 중국산 점유율은 18.2%로 전년 동기보다 5.1%포인트 높아졌다. 내연기관을 포함한 전체 점유율은 4.2%다. 이에 대응해 유럽연합(EU)은 보조금을 받은 중국산 전기차에 대해 고율의 상계관세를 물리기로 확정했다.유럽 상황이 남의 일만은 아니다. 중국 1위의 전기차 업체인 비야디(BYD)가 내년 한국 승용차 시장에 진출한다. 배터리 업체에서 출발한 비야디는 지난해 300만 대 이상의 전기차를 생산했고, 수출도 늘려가고 있다. 전기 버스 등 상용차 시장에선 중국 업체들이 저가를 무기로 한국 시장 공략에 성공했다. 전기 승용차의 경우 한국 소비자의 신뢰를 얻을 수 있느냐가 관건이긴 하지만 가격 경쟁력은 갖추고 있다는 평가를 받고 있다.EU는 중국 전기차의 시장점유율 확대에 관세로 대응했지만, 한국은 그렇게 하기가 쉽지 않다. 2000년 한국 정부가 국내 농가를 보호하기 위해 중국산 마늘에 관세를 부과하자 중국은 바로 한국산 스마트폰 등에 보복관세를 물린 전례가 있다. 게다가 도널드 트럼프 미 대통령 당선인의 관세 정책은 어디로 튈지 모른다. 트럼프 당선인은 다자무역협정(USMCA)을 맺고 있는 캐나다와 멕시코에 불법 이민과 마약 유입을 이유로 25%의 관세를 부과하겠다고 밝혔다. 한국도 미국과 자유무역협정(FTA)이 체결돼 있지만 낙관은 금물이다. 미국이 한국에서 생산되는 현대·기아차에 20%의 관세를 부과하면 영업이익이 최대 19% 감소할 것이라는 S&P 글로벌의 보고서도 나왔다.자동차는 반도체에 이은 두 번째 수출 주력 상품이다. 내년과 내후년 1%대 저성장이 예상되는 상황에서 주력 산업이 큰 타격을 받는다면 한국 경제의 미래는 암울해진다. 기술 개발과 경쟁력 확보는 기업의 몫이지만, 급변하는 통상 환경에서 우리 기업이 불이익을 당하지 않도록 도와주는 게 정부의 책무다. 정부와 기업 모두 만반의 대응이 필요하다.