The truth behind the infamous art thief (KOR)

There are many different types of thieves in the world. The purpose of stealing is to cash in on stolen goods, but some thieves have a different purpose. For example, what about a book thief? Once, an old man steadily stole 500 books from a bookstore.The problem is that ethical judgment becomes complicated when a book thief’s motivation of stealing was his desire to read. The old man barely makes his living on senior pension and mostly stole humanities books and kept them dearly. His case was on the news.This is the case of Stéphane Breitwieser in Michael Finkel’s “The Art Thief.” He left an unmatched record of stealing more than 300 artworks from museums across Europe over seven years. He had stolen 2 trillion won ($1.43 billion) worth of artworks but was not caught because he did not sell them on the black market. Instead, he kept them in his attic and enjoyed his treasure house. He also had an accomplice, Anne-Catherine. Bonnie and Clyde robbed banks, but this couple robbed art galleries and museums. Breitwieser fell in love with artworks, and Anne fell for a thief.Perhaps Breitwieser self-rationalized that saving the artworks trapped in museums and having them loved by an aficionado was not wrong. But his actions focused more on “stealing” than “art.” When his crimes were revealed, he was tried and imprisoned. But even after he was released, he could not give up the habit of stealing artworks.The story reminds us how complex and unique humans are. How should we interpret Breitwieser’s object of desire changing from the beauty of art itself to the act of stealing and owning? Humans are animals of behavior, and behavior determines the essence of an individual. The solemn truth is that repeated actions makes up a person’s essence.세상에는 다양한 도둑이 있다. 도둑의 목적은 대체로 ‘장물’을 현금화해 이익을 취하는 것인데, 어떤 도둑은 그렇지 않다. 예를 들어 책도둑이라면? 어떤 노인이 서점에서 꾸준히 책을 훔쳤는데 500권 가까이 된다. 문제는 정말로 ‘읽고 싶어서’ 범죄를 저질렀을 경우 윤리적 판단이 복잡해진다는 것이다. 노령연금으로 입에 풀칠만 하는 이 노인이 주로 인문서를 훔쳐 읽었고 고이 모셔 두었다. 실제로 뉴스에 나온 사건이다.마이클 핀클의 논픽션 『예술 도둑』의 주인공 브라이트비저의 경우도 그렇다. 그는 7년 동안 유럽 전역의 미술관에서 300점이 넘는 작품을 훔쳐 이 분야에 독보적인 기록을 남겼다. 2조원에 달할 것으로 추정되는 엄청난 범죄가 들키지 않은 이유는 간단하다. 그는 작품을 암거래 시장에 내놓지 않았다. 다락에 고이 모셔두고 자기만의 보물창고에서 황홀경에 빠져 지낸 것이다. 게다가 그에게는 앤 캐서린이라는 조력자가 있었다. 보니와 클라이드는 은행을 털지만, 이 커플은 미술관과 박물관을 턴다. 브라이트비저는 미술품과의 사랑에 빠져있고, 앤은 도둑과의 사랑에 빠져있다.아마도 브라이트비저는 박물관에 갇혀있는 작품을 구해내 애호가의 사랑을 받는 것이 잘못된 일이 아니라는 자기합리화를 했을 것이다. 그러나 그의 행동은 점점 ‘예술’이 아니라 ‘도둑’에 방점이 찍히는 것으로 변질되어 버린다. 마침내 탄로가 나고 재판을 받고 감옥에 수감되었다가 나온 후에도 미술품을 슬쩍하는 버릇을 버리지 못했으니 말이다.한편의 소설 같은 그의 이야기에서 우리는 인간이 얼마나 복잡하고 독특한 존재인지 상기하게 된다. 브라이트비저를 사로잡은 욕망의 대상이 예술 자체의 아름다움에서 그걸 손에 넣었던 자신의 행위로 변해버린 사실을 어떻게 해석해야 할까. 인간은 행동의 동물이고, 행동은 바로 그 인간의 본질을 결정한다는 것은 아닐까. 반복되는 우리의 행위, 그것이 우리의 본질을 이룬다는 진실이 새삼 무겁게 다가온다.