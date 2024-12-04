Girl group cignature breaks up four years after debut
Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 13:12
Girl group cignature disbanded four years after its debut, its agency C9 Entertainment said on Tuesday.
"The members and the company concluded that the band should disband, after a long discussion,” C9 Entertainment said in its press release.
"We have decided to terminate our exclusive contracts with all seven members, and the group ceased all activities on Saturday. We thank all the members who always tried their best.”
The now-defunct group released five EPs and two singles, with the most recent album being “Sweetie but Salty,” released in June. Member Jeewon gained fame for her performance at the Waterbomb Festival in July, one of the biggest summer music festivals in the country.
"We are sorry to inform the fans about this sudden news. We kindly ask for your continued support for the members as they embark on new journeys in various fields,” the agency added.
cignature was a seven-member girl group, consisting of members Chaesol, Jeewon, Seline, Chloe, Belle, Semi and Dohee. The group debuted in February 2020 with the single “Nun Nu Nan Na.”
Member Belle joined SBS's girl group audition program "Universe Ticket" (2023) and ranked No. 6 on the show, debuting as a member of project girl group UNIS on March 27 with its EP "We Unis." cignature had been performing as a group of six since the release of "Us in the Summer" (2023) in Belle’s absence.
