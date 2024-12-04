JYP Entertainment ranks third on TIME's best companies in sustainable growth list
Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 13:56
- SHIN MIN-HEE
JYP Entertainment ranked No. 3 on TIME’s list of World’s Best Companies in Sustainable Growth 2025.
The inaugural list recognizes companies all over the world that have shown achievement financially and environmentally, based on three areas: revenue growth, financial stability and environmental impact.
JYP was given a score of 93.66, following Spanish companies Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, with 97.50, and Grenergy Renovables, with 94.57.
JYP also ranked the highest among other Korean companies that made the list, with Samsung Biologics at No. 52, LS Electric at No. 62 and Hanwha Aerospace at No. 100.
The entertainment giant has been making efforts in the environment, society and governance (ESG) sector, receiving an AA ranking in the 2023 Morgan Stanley Capital International ESG ratings. JYP released its third annual sustainability report last June.
