KBS deems G-Dragon's 'Home Sweet Home' unsuitable for broadcast
Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 17:42 Updated: 04 Dec. 2024, 17:56
Rapper G-Dragon’s latest song, “Home Sweet Home,” was deemed unsuitable for broadcast by national broadcaster KBS on Wednesday.
KBS said the song included specific brand names, violating Article 46 of the Broadcasting Deliberation Regulations, which restricts product advertising, in its song review report released the same day on its website.
The rapper mentioned lodging brand Airbnb in "Home Sweet Home."
On Wednesday, KBS listed the 180 songs it reviewed and the 173 songs that were approved for broadcast. A total of five were reviewed unsuitable and two were excluded from its screening.
Songs that were deemed unfit for broadcast can go under another reevaluation process after correcting or removing the issue. If not, the song will not be able to be aired on KBS programs such as TV and radio.
“Home Sweet Home” was released on Nov. 22, featuring Big Bang members Taeyang and Daesung. The song includes lyrics delivering nostalgia for wanting to return to their fans, who feel like their home.
The song was a follow-up song a month after G-Dragon released his previous solo song, “Power,” which dropped on Oct. 31.
The singer recently performed at the MAMA Awards on Nov. 23 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. His bandmates Taeyang and Daesung also made surprise appearances to join in his performance of "Home Sweet Home" as well as two Big Bang hits — "Bang Bang Bang" (2015) and "Fantastic Baby" (2012).
