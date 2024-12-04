 'Firefighters' film premiere event postponed due to emergency martial law declaration
'Firefighters' film premiere event postponed due to emergency martial law declaration

Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 13:25
Still from film ″Firefighters″ [BY4M STUDIO]

 
A premiere event for the film “Firefighters” scheduled to be held on Wednesday with the National Fire Agency was pushed back due to the declaration of emergency martial law in the country.  
 
“The premiere event with the National Fire Agency slated to be held Wednesday in Sejong has been postponed,” an insider of the film said to local news outlet Ilgan Sports.
 

“To keep our promise to the audience, we will proceed with the weekend promotional events, including meet and greets, as originally planned,” the insider added.
 
The film “Firefighters,” directed by Kwak Kyung-taek, is based on the 2001 fire disaster in Hongje-dong in Seodaemun District, western Seoul. It follows the challenges of the firefighters who were working under harsh conditions during the disaster, but were driven by a single goal — extinguishing the fire and rescuing everyone. The film hit local theaters on Wednesday.
 
On Tuesday night, President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law against “antistate forces,” for the first time in 45 years. After the declaration, 190 lawmakers gathered at the National Assembly to vote on a motion to lift it.  The motion was passed unanimously by lawmakers. Six hours after President Yoon’s declaration, the Cabinet approved the motion, ending martial law.  
 

BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
