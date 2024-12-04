More in Movies

'Firefighters' film premiere event postponed due to emergency martial law declaration

Women In Film Korea 2024 Festival to begin at indiespace theater on Dec. 16

Historical film '12.12: The Day' wins Best Picture at Blue Dragon Film Awards

'I want to sincerely apologize': Jung Woo-sung addresses fans at Blue Dragon Film Awards

'Hidden Face,' 'Moana 2,' 'Wicked' and other films to see in Korean cinemas