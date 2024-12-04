'Nothing else matters': Dua Lipa fills Korea with music amid political chaos
Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 22:56 Updated: 04 Dec. 2024, 23:06
"Nothing else matters. Tonight, it's just me and you — us," said pop star Dua Lipa during the Seoul leg of her "Radical Optimism" tour on Wednesday, the day Korea began recovering from President Yoon Suk Yeol's emergency martial law declaration made late Tuesday.
In a tumultuous night for the country on Tuesday, President Yoon unexpectedly declared martial law to eradicate "antistate forces," only to have it lifted six hours later.
After performing a series of opening tracks, including "Training Season" (2024), "One Kiss" (2018) and "Illusion" (2024), Dua Lipa greeted fans and shared a warm welcome.
"I'm so happy to be here dancing and singing with you," the pop star said. "It's been a while since I've been here, but we are going to have a party tonight. Nothing else matters. Tonight, it's just me and you — us."
Dua Lipa kicked off the first night of the Korean leg of her "Radical Optimism" world tour on Wednesday, named after her third full-length album. The concert was held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul, one of Korea's largest stadiums.
The singer will hold her second concert on Thursday, also at the Gocheok Sky Dome.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)