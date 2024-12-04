Singer Lee Seung-hwan to go ahead with scheduled shows as martial law lifted
Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 13:12 Updated: 04 Dec. 2024, 13:15
Singer Lee Seung-hwan has decided to hold his ongoing concert shows, which were canceled earlier due to President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of emergency martial law on Tuesday.
"As the emergency martial law was lifted, my concert ‘Like A Black And White Movie’ will resume as planned,” said Lee on his social media account on Wednesday.
"I promise today, a day when we have a lot to share, that I will meet you all with deeper music and stories.”
Lee kicked off his concert series “Like A Black And White Movie” at Gurumare Theater in Mapo District, southern Seoul, on Tuesday. Two additional shows were scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.
Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, President Yoon announced the first instance of martial law in 45 years. At around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, the National Assembly passed a resolution requesting the lifting of the decree, with all 190 lawmakers present voting in favor. Yoon then announced in a public address at 4:27 a.m. that he would hold a Cabinet meeting to discuss lifting emergency martial law. The Cabinet approved the parliamentary motion to lift martial law at approximately 4:30 a.m.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
