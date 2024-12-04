 Singer Lee Seung-hwan to go ahead with scheduled shows as martial law lifted
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Music & Performance

print dictionary print

Singer Lee Seung-hwan to go ahead with scheduled shows as martial law lifted

Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 13:12 Updated: 04 Dec. 2024, 13:15
Singer Lee Seung-hwan [DREAM FACTORY CLUB]

Singer Lee Seung-hwan [DREAM FACTORY CLUB]

 
Singer Lee Seung-hwan has decided to hold his ongoing concert shows, which were canceled earlier due to President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of emergency martial law on Tuesday.
 
"As the emergency martial law was lifted, my concert ‘Like A Black And White Movie’ will resume as planned,” said Lee on his social media account on Wednesday.
 
"I promise today, a day when we have a lot to share, that I will meet you all with deeper music and stories.”
 

Related Article

 
Lee kicked off his concert series “Like A Black And White Movie” at Gurumare Theater in Mapo District, southern Seoul, on Tuesday. Two additional shows were scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.


Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, President Yoon announced the first instance of martial law in 45 years. At around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, the National Assembly passed a resolution requesting the lifting of the decree, with all 190 lawmakers present voting in favor. Yoon then announced in a public address at 4:27 a.m. that he would hold a Cabinet meeting to discuss lifting emergency martial law. The Cabinet approved the parliamentary motion to lift martial law at approximately 4:30 a.m.
 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Lee Seung-hwan

More in Music & Performance

Singer Lee Seung-hwan to go ahead with scheduled shows as martial law lifted

Emergency martial law threatens entertainment industry

Rookie boy band KJRGL to hold debut concert in Tokyo on Dec. 23

Singer Lim Jie-hoon marks 40th anniversary by collaborating with son Hyunsik of BTOB

Japan's all-female theater troupe to debut musical adaptation of 'Crash Landing on You' on Nov. 30

Related Stories

Former 1THE9 member Onlee announces first solo EP release

2020.6.9 Ticket

Boys Planet's Lee Seung-hwan to debut as Onlee with 'Be with you'

Return of the Stone Buddha could be exactly what the Lions need

The Stone Buddha is ready to lead the Lions to greater things
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)