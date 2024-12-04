South Korean military vows focus on public safety and North Korea defense after lifting of martial law
Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 11:15 Updated: 04 Dec. 2024, 11:19
-
- CHO JUNG-WOO
- [email protected]
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Adm. Kim Myung-soo on Wednesday emphasized the military’s responsibility to prioritize public safety following the lifting of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s six-hour emergency martial law earlier that day.
Kim made the remarks during an emergency virtual meeting with senior commanders on Wednesday morning, shortly after the Cabinet approved a motion to lift the martial law. The National Assembly had earlier passed a resolution requesting its termination.
During the meeting, the JCS chairman directed the military to maintain operational discipline and focus on its primary role of defending against North Korea. According to the JCS, he also underscored that any mobilization of military forces must occur under the direct control of the JCS.
Kim reportedly held a phone call with South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command Commander Gen. Paul LaCamera the same day, emphasizing that South Korea’s military is maintaining a high level of readiness to counter potential provocations from North Korea.
BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)