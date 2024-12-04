 South Korean military vows focus on public safety and North Korea defense after lifting of martial law
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

South Korean military vows focus on public safety and North Korea defense after lifting of martial law

Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 11:15 Updated: 04 Dec. 2024, 11:19
Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Adm. Kim Myung-soo, center, visits the South Korean Army's I Corps on Tuesday. [JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF]

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Adm. Kim Myung-soo, center, visits the South Korean Army's I Corps on Tuesday. [JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF]

 
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Adm. Kim Myung-soo on Wednesday emphasized the military’s responsibility to prioritize public safety following the lifting of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s six-hour emergency martial law earlier that day.
 

Related Article

 
Kim made the remarks during an emergency virtual meeting with senior commanders on Wednesday morning, shortly after the Cabinet approved a motion to lift the martial law. The National Assembly had earlier passed a resolution requesting its termination.
 
During the meeting, the JCS chairman directed the military to maintain operational discipline and focus on its primary role of defending against North Korea. According to the JCS, he also underscored that any mobilization of military forces must occur under the direct control of the JCS.
 
Kim reportedly held a phone call with South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command Commander Gen. Paul LaCamera the same day, emphasizing that South Korea’s military is maintaining a high level of readiness to counter potential provocations from North Korea.
 

BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
tags JCS military south korea yoon suk yeol martial law

More in Defense

South Korean military vows focus on public safety and North Korea defense after lifting of martial law

Defense minister reportedly advised Yoon to declare martial law

Defense Ministry orders heightened vigilance on martial law declaration

South Korea's military to acquire 100 low-cost cardboard drones as it seeks to strengthen its capabilities

Korean Navy commissions Aegis destroyer with advanced missile interception capabilities

Related Stories

'Arrest Yoon Suk Yeol': Citizens refuse to leave National Assembly

Cabinet approves lifting of martial law, troops withdrawn

Yoon's aides offer mass resignation after martial law declaration

Police, military block entrance to National Assembly after martial law declaration in Korea — in pictures

'I'm scared to speak': President's martial law declaration shocks Korea
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)