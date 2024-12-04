Countries scramble to ensure safety of citizens in Korea after martial law declared
Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 17:10
-
LEE SOO-JUNG
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
The unexpected declaration of martial law on Tuesday evening evoked worldwide concerns and reactions, prompting close monitoring by the United Nations.
During a daily press briefing held in New York, Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the secretary-general, said the organization is "watching the situation very closely and with concern," also noting that “the situation is evolving quickly.”
Neighboring and faraway Atlantic countries also took safety measures for their nationals in Korea over the unforeseen martial law imposition, the first invocation since the last emergency martial law was declared in October 1979 following the assassination of former President Park Chung Hee. It was expanded across the nation ahead of the May 18, 1980, democratization movement in Gwangju during the Chun Doo Hwan regime.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba stated that his office is “watching [the situation] with serious and particular concern,” according to the Japan News. Tokyo added that the government is “taking all possible measures to ensure the safety of Japanese people.”
The Chinese Embassy in Seoul also asked its nationals staying in Korea to be cautious when expressing their political views and to reduce unnecessary travel to or inside Korea. In a notice uploaded on WeChat on Wednesday, the embassy also advised Chinese citizens to take extra precautions for their safety even after the martial law was no longer effective, informing them that they could return to their daily lives.
The Malaysian Foreign Ministry recommended its nationals register their presence through an online consular platform for timely assistance, if needed.
Britain also called on Korea to reach a peaceful resolution to the situation in accordance with the law and the Constitution.
British Foreign Minister for the Indo-Pacific Catherine West said her country is “deeply concerned by the events in South Korea” on Tuesday. In her statement, West added that the British Embassy in Seoul “continues to monitor developments and is in touch with Korean authorities.”
The Canadian government warned its nationals of potential demonstrations in Korea in its online announcement titled “updated information on emergency martial law” after the order was lifted.
Canadians are instructed to “avoid demonstrations and large gatherings, monitor local media for the latest information and follow the instructions of local authorities, including curfew orders [if any].”
The Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov, representing Russian President Vladimir Putin, said the situation in Korea was “concerning,” noting his office is “watching closely,” according to Moscow-based Interfax news agency.
The overnight martial law hassle also impacted scheduled diplomatic events.
A Swedish delegation consisting of Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and his Cabinet members that was set to visit Korea later this week decided not to come as scheduled.
“With recent developments, we have concluded that it is better to travel to the Republic of Korea in the future,” said Kristersson's office, adding that it closely monitored the martial law conditions.
According to a statement distributed to reporters, the Swedish government “welcomed” the decision to lift the order “in the spirit of the rule of law.” It added that “political differences are best solved through democratic processes in democratic societies.”
BY LEE SOO-JUNG
