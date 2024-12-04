Sweden indefinitely postpones bilateral summit with Korea
LEE SOO-JUNG
The Swedish Embassy reportedly stated that it would postpone a visit of Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and his Cabinet members. No details on rescheduling have been decided yet.
The Swedish Prime Minister's Office said it has “closely followed developments during the night of December 3rd.”
“With recent developments we have concluded that it is better to travel to the Republic of Korea in the future. As in all democracies, political differences are best solved through democratic processes and in accordance with the rule of law. In that spirit, the decision to lift martial law is a welcome step,” the office added in the statement distributed to reporters on Wednesday.
The Swedish delegation was expected to stay in Korea from Thursday to Saturday and hold a bilateral talk with President Yoon Suk Yeol. The envoy’s decision also canceled a planned press briefing scheduled on Thursday evening.
