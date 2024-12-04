 Sweden indefinitely postpones bilateral summit with Korea
Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 14:28
A TV screen at Seoul Station in central Seoul shows a broadcast where Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law on Tuesday evening. [YONHAP]

A bilateral summit with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, expected to happen later this week, was postponed indefinitely on Wednesday as the envoy decided not to visit Korea as scheduled concerning emergency martial law issued a day earlier.  
 
The Swedish Embassy reportedly stated that it would postpone a visit of Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and his Cabinet members. No details on rescheduling have been decided yet.
 
The Swedish Prime Minister's Office said it has “closely followed developments during the night of December 3rd.”
 
“With recent developments we have concluded that it is better to travel to the Republic of Korea in the future. As in all democracies, political differences are best solved through democratic processes and in accordance with the rule of law. In that spirit, the decision to lift martial law is a welcome step,” the office added in the statement distributed to reporters on Wednesday.
 
The Swedish delegation was expected to stay in Korea from Thursday to Saturday and hold a bilateral talk with President Yoon Suk Yeol. The envoy’s decision also canceled a planned press briefing scheduled on Thursday evening. 

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
