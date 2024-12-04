 U.S. Embassy issues emergency alert after martial law lifted in Korea
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

U.S. Embassy issues emergency alert after martial law lifted in Korea

Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 11:30
An emergency information alert issued by the United States Embassy in Korea on Wednesday. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

An emergency information alert issued by the United States Embassy in Korea on Wednesday. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
The United States Embassy in Korea issued an emergency alert Wednesday to American citizens in the country, warning that the situation following Tuesday’s emergency martial law is “fluid” and advising safety precautions.
 
Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law late Tuesday night, which was lifted six hours later after a resolution was passed unanimously by the National Assembly.
 
“Following President Yoon’s announcement to lift the martial law declaration, the situation remains fluid,” the U.S. Embassy said in an alert posted on its website. “U.S. citizens should anticipate potential disruptions. When in public, you should pay attention to your surroundings and exercise routine safety precautions.”  
 

Related Article

 
The embassy also warned American citizens to “avoid areas where demonstrations are taking place and exercise caution in the vicinity of any large crowds, gatherings, protests or rallies.”
 
Routine consular appointments and visa applications were canceled on Wednesday, according to the alert.
 
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea martial law United States embassy alert

More in Diplomacy

U.S. Embassy issues emergency alert after martial law lifted in Korea

U.S. 'relieved' by end of martial law in South Korea: White House

Foreign minister calls meeting after martial law declaration

60 North Korean ballistic missiles used against Ukraine: Kyiv intel

Korea and Kyrgyzstan hold summit, agree on comprehensive partnership

Related Stories

Korean Embassy in U.S. hires former PR firm of Trump's chief of staff pick

Won plummets to two-year low after Korean president declares state of emergency

Korean market to open as usual as martial law-triggered overnight turmoil begins to subside

Major Korean apps down after president declares martial law

Transcript: President Yoon Suk Yeol’s speech to declare emergency martial law

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)