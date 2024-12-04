U.S. Embassy issues emergency alert after martial law lifted in Korea
Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 11:30
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
The United States Embassy in Korea issued an emergency alert Wednesday to American citizens in the country, warning that the situation following Tuesday’s emergency martial law is “fluid” and advising safety precautions.
Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law late Tuesday night, which was lifted six hours later after a resolution was passed unanimously by the National Assembly.
“Following President Yoon’s announcement to lift the martial law declaration, the situation remains fluid,” the U.S. Embassy said in an alert posted on its website. “U.S. citizens should anticipate potential disruptions. When in public, you should pay attention to your surroundings and exercise routine safety precautions.”
The embassy also warned American citizens to “avoid areas where demonstrations are taking place and exercise caution in the vicinity of any large crowds, gatherings, protests or rallies.”
Routine consular appointments and visa applications were canceled on Wednesday, according to the alert.
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)