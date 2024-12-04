'Get a ticket to Thailand': Foreigners react to martial law chaos in Korea
Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 17:33
- LEE TAE-HEE
For foreigners in Korea, the six-hour period when martial law was in place was filled with worried calls from families back home and questions about whether they should immediately book flights out of the country.
“As soon as I saw the news, I called [my mom], and when she called back, she told me to get a ticket out — even to Thailand,” said Uli Ana Dukach from Ukraine. “She said I could get one for Friday, and even if I don’t get on the plane, I should have the ticket just in case something really happens.”
Following President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dukach received frantic calls from her family. With relatives in Ukraine and some in Georgia, national security issues related to North Korea had already been a source of concern for her mother.
Although her family was worried, Dukach reassured them that she was safe after learning more about the situation.
“After reading more in-depth articles about the issue, I’ve been telling my friends and family that the president is just having a temper tantrum and that it’s OK,” said Dukach.
Mihura Maite from Argentina also contacted her family immediately to let them know she was safe.
“I’m from Argentina, and I lived through a similar situation in the early 2000s, though I was a child,” said Maite. “My first thought was that we need to stay home, be prepared and get provisions.”
“Also, we’re foreigners, and we should avoid being in any situation that could put us in danger.”
Getting accurate information in the fast-paced situation was crucial, and many turned to international communities for updates.
Maite was part of a group chat with Argentines living in Korea, which included members of the Argentine embassy. Throughout the night, participants shared updates and confirmed their safety.
Paul Wilson, a Yonsei University student who had been in Korea for only four months, was also contacted by school officials.
“About four or five of my friends got calls from their families last night,” said Wilson. “But our respective programs also reached out to inform us about the implications of being a foreigner in a country under martial law.”
Announcements came from various embassies, including the Philippine embassy in Korea. The British Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office also issued guidance, advising citizens to avoid large public gatherings, especially in areas like Gwanghwamun in central Seoul, near the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul and the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul.
For international students, another pressing concern was whether classes would proceed as scheduled on Wednesday.
“On social media, people were saying how other universities were canceling classes and even announcing that exams were over,” said Yoselyn, a student at Ewha Womans University. She decided to attend classes on Wednesday after martial law was nullified.
The National Assembly’s resolution to lift martial law, passed around 1 a.m., signaled to many students that classes and exams would proceed as usual.
“One moment, I was wondering if I should go to school tomorrow, and the next, the National Assembly had unanimously voted to nullify martial law,” said Jeremiah. “It was a relief.”
KAIST was one of the few universities to officially address the situation. University President Lee Kwang-hyung advised students to "focus on their studies and research as planned" on Wednesday. The university had originally scheduled an emergency meeting about martial law but canceled it after the resolution.
Amid the chaos, many were surprised by how quickly the National Assembly repealed the martial law.
“I come from a country that recently had martial law — the Philippines,” said Isabella. “For us, it lasted a long time. But seeing how quickly people reacted here in Korea, I thought they demonstrated democracy very effectively.”
However, concerns remain, especially for those experiencing political instability for the first time.
“I come from a safe country that hasn’t been at war for a long time. Even though I knew there were potential dangers [in Korea], I don’t think I truly understood it until now,” said Flippa, a student at Yonsei University. “Korea does have a good image, but this incident disrupted that perception.”
