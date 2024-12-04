DP will convene despite being blocked from National Assembly building, speaker says
Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 00:02 Updated: 04 Dec. 2024, 00:37
- LEE SOO-JUNG
National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, aligned with the liberal Democratic Party, said on Tuesday evening that he will convene a plenary session immediately, right after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law.
Woo added that "the National Assembly will duly respond to constitutional procedure" during an emergency press conference on the same day, according to local news agency Newsis.
Woo said, "If lawmakers gather and hold an assembly, the occasion is equal to parliament."
According to the Chosun Ilbo, Woo said, "There is no limit in defining the place of the National Assembly."
Woo swiftly returned to the speaker's office at the parliament building in western Seoul after the martial law issuance.
According to the Constitution, martial law should be lifted immediately if the majority of registered parliamentarians vote to lift the order.
Update, Dec. 4: Updated Woo's remarks during press conference.
