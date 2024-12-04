Calls for impeachment across the political aisle intensify after Yoon's martial law declaration
Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 19:04 Updated: 04 Dec. 2024, 19:39
-
- CHO JUNG-WOO
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Calls for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol intensified across the political aisle and the general public on Wednesday following his declaration of emergency martial law, which was lifted just six hours after it was announced.
On the same day, Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who had advised Yoon to declare martial law, apologized to the public and offered his resignation amid backlash over the martial law controversy.
Six liberal parties, including the Democratic Party (DP), submitted a motion to impeach Yoon to the National Assembly on Wednesday.
Later that afternoon, the defense minister tendered his resignation, apologizing for the confusion caused by the declaration of martial law.
“I bear the weight of responsibility as defense minister and deeply apologize for causing confusion and concern over the martial law,” Kim said in a written statement.
“The soldiers who carried out duties related to the martial law did so under my orders, for which I take full responsibility.”
Kim’s resignation came immediately after the DP’s submission of an impeachment motion against him to the National Assembly.
Earlier in the day, the DP held a rally in front of the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, condemning the president’s surprise declaration of martial law and demanding his resignation.
“The owner of this country is the public, and all authority exercised by the president and lawmakers comes from the people,” DP leader Lee Jae-myung said during the rally.
“Such power must only be used for the benefit of the country and its people.”
Lee criticized Yoon’s decision, suggesting the president may not be in a state to make “normal and reasonable” decisions.
“Based on what occurred overnight, his actions do not reflect those of someone fully responsible for the 52 million people and the fate of this nation,” Lee added.
Yoon made the declaration of emergency martial law during an unannounced public address at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Yongsan presidential office in central Seoul.
He cited threats from North Korean communist forces and pro-Pyongyang antistate forces as justification for the declaration. However, the decree was lifted six hours later, after the Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, approved a motion to rescind it around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.
DP floor leader Park Chan-dae argued that the circumstances and process of Yoon’s declaration were unconstitutional, providing grounds for impeachment.
Cho Kuk, leader of the minor Rebuilding Korea Party, said Yoon had effectively qualified himself for impeachment overnight.
“He has committed acts of insurrection under Article 87 of the Criminal Act and treason under Article 7 of the Military Criminal Act,” Cho said.
The liberal party further claimed that the soldiers who entered the National Assembly attempted to arrest its leader, as well as the conservative People Power Party (PPP) leader Han and National Assembly speaker Woo Won-shik, as seen through CCTV footage.
At the rally, DP leader Lee urged people to remain vigilant, warning of the possibility of another martial law declaration once the current situation settles.
The DP on the same day established a dedicated situation room to monitor the circumstances surrounding the "illegal" declaration of martial law and to prepare for the possibility of another declaration.
Conservative lawmakers also voiced strong opposition to Yoon’s decision.
PPP leader Han publicly criticized the martial law declaration on Tuesday, calling it “wrong” and pledging to oppose it “along with the people.”
After the National Assembly passed a resolution to lift martial law, Han expressed regret that such a situation had arisen under a ruling administration.
Both Han and PPP floor leader Choo Kyung-ho said they were not informed of Yoon’s decision beforehand.
The PPP leader said the party would hold further discussions on the president's expulsion from the party, as there were "different" opinions within the party during its emergency meeting held earlier in the day.
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, a member of the PPP, also opposed the declaration, calling it an “act that goes against the essence of democracy.” Speaking at an emergency press briefing at City Hall on Wednesday, Oh emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into the incident.
“Those responsible for undermining democracy must be held accountable,” he said.
Oh also called for a reevaluation of the country’s governance, claiming that the extreme partisanship of the DP-led National Assembly was a major factor in the crisis.
Civic and labor unions, including the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) and People’s Solidarity for Participatory Democracy, condemned the martial law declaration as “unlawful” and “null,” given the absence of a national crisis.
The KCTU announced an indefinite strike until Yoon resigns and takes responsibility for his actions.
Candlelight vigils calling for Yoon's resignation are planned nationwide, marking the first such demonstrations in eight years.
One vigil was scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday near Gwanghwamun in central Seoul.
Similar rallies were planned in South Jeolla, including Gwangju, Suncheon and Yeosu, as well as in Gangwon and Jeju Island. Civic groups in Busan announced anti-Yoon demonstrations every day through early next week.
BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)