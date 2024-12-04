Chaos ensues at National Assembly after martial law declaration
Around 11:47 p.m., five helicopters circled the sky in front of the National Assembly.
At approximately 11:50 p.m., armed soldiers entered the National Assembly building soon after the presidential declaration. As of midnight, dozens of soldiers had entered the main building.
Martial command troops were seen attempting to enter the main hall of the Assembly early Wednesday. Some soldiers were spotted breaking windows to enter the main chamber.
Yoon declared emergency martial law against "antistate forces" Tuesday night in an unannounced press conference to "eradicate North Korean communist forces and pro-Pyongyang antistate forces."
Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park An-su, commander of the Martial Law Command, declared all political activities, including those of the National Assembly, local governments, political parties and political groups prohibited. Demonstrations, rallies and other activities inciting social unrest were banned.
Korean media have also been placed under martial law following the enactment of emergency measures.
Reporters and over 200 people gathered around the main gate of the parliamentary complex, which was blocked by police vehicles.
The liberal Democratic Party (DP) ordered lawmakers to urgently regroup at the National Assembly.
Lawmakers returned to parliament found the main gates blocked beginning around 11 p.m.
Sometime after midnight, people outside the parliament were heard shouting, "Let's protect the democracy of the Republic of Korea."
